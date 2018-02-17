Awarded by the Alberta Magazine Publishers of Association as Best New Magazine earlier this February, League Magazine: Photography for Good, is an annual publication primarily concerned with nature and landscape, with landscape defined in the broadest sense from wilderness to industrial to cultural landscapes (including people and animals on the land). Instead of an idealized portrait of nature shot by professional photographers known to the publishers, the editors invite photographers from across Canada from all skill levels, to show their readers what you see happening in the world close to you.

Artists with a personal connection to a topic tend to produce more compelling, personal work – these are the stories they wish to share with the world.

The League of Landscape Photographers group and League magazine are the brainchild of Samantha Chrysanthou and Darwin Wiggett, Canadian landscape photographers and educators. Years in the photo industry led both to feel disengaged and disenchanted with their work and the industry. Too much attention seemed to be paid to ‘getting the shot’ no matter the cost to the natural world. Values such as artistic integrity, originality and quality seemed to take a distant backseat to the pursuit of social media celebrity culture.

Such a culture seemed distasteful and demeaning in the landscape photography world. Sam and Darwin felt that many shooters were simply unaware of the pressure global interest in natural spaces had created on these natural places. Perhaps, being in a sense ‘on the ground’, landscape photographers could turn their lenses toward creative projects designed to generate dialogue and harness the power of social media for good. Something needed to be done!

Rather than create a new group on Sam and Darwin’s current educational website, oopoomoo.com, the pair realized what was really missing was a reputable publication for like-minded photographers to share and show their ideas…. The League of Landscape Photographers are those artists. League is their magazine.

Issue 1 was published in August 2017. They are now in production on Issue 2 with the theme of Polar II Prairie open to interpretation by photographers as long as the photos showed a connection to polar and/or prairie regions around the world. The publishers choose these two regions because they are likely to see the most impact from climate change. Photographs and projects that bring to light issues, observations and interpretations of these regions were welcome.

Meet the Team

Darwin Wiggett & Samantha Chrysanthou Chris Bone Chris & Nathalie Greenwood Pam Jenks

Sections of the Magazine For Which Submissions are Invited:

Featured Contributors

Showcasing the personal projects and portfolios of ethical photographers, contributors are primarily League of Landscape Photographers with a League viewpoint on their world. This is the meat and potatoes of the magazine. Using a broad definition of ‘landscape’, portfolios will visually engage with the human connection to and interaction with the land.

Student Works

The photography projects in League can be serious or fun, from so-called pros or the most beginning of beginners. It’s more about what you have to say than who is saying it. In order to encourage students to continue developing their vision, one of our featured contributors will be a student showcasing a photography project on a League theme. They accept the submissions of students of all ages, although minors will need the permission of a parent or guardian. A ‘student’ can be an adult under the mentorship of another photographer, an attendee of an instructional photo workshop or someone registered with an accredited college and university.

Best of the League Award

Every year, the publishers recognize a League of Landscape Photographer who has made a positive impact with his or her photography. The Best of the League Award salutes a photographer who has been a leader in the field, educating others through his or her art and elevating readers through his or her photography. Last year the recipient was Freeman Patterson, Canadian photographer extraordinaire. Will you be the 2018 recipient of the Best of the League Award?

League Gallery

Last but not least is a special collection of images from League of Landscape Photographers. If you are a member of the League, but aren’t quite ready to submit a portfolio of images from a larger project, this is where we feature single images from members.

How to submit to League magazine:

There are two options to submit to League magazine. The first is a Curated Submission. For a small admin fee of $50 CDN, the editorial team will not only consider your submission, but also provide one-time, personalized feedback including comments on curating your collection, image strengths and weaknesses, and your overall application. Editorial feedback does not guarantee your entry or re-entry will be successful but is a valuable take-away that might improve your submissions to any publication in the future.

The editors are looking for:

original, fresh photography of a high artistic calibre

work that will highlight photography projects that have not been published to date in other print media, except for the League Gallery and the website blog

creative interpretations or opinions on changes occurring on the landscape – how do these changes impact us as humans? other species?

The editors are not looking for:

‘calendar’ photography – many publications already offer beautiful scenics

stock photography and advertising concepts

simplistic projects of any political stripe that propose black and white answers to complex environmental issues – instead, engage, question and dialogue

Payment is upon final mock-up of the magazine.

Feature Contributor – 3, including a student, at $1000 CDN each.

League Gallery – 25, at $50 CDN each.

Best of the League – 1 at $1000 CDN.

Cover iamges selected by the editors – $1000 CDN

Ready to Submit? Here’s your Check List!

Send your submission with the following information to the editors, Sam and Darwin, to their business email, info@oopoomoo.com that includes:

A short biography of you and your work including a link to your website or social media pages.

A link to your personal code of ethics if you have one.

Which section of the magazine you want to be considered for (Feature Contributor, Student Work, Best of the League or League Gallery).

Send along a short statement (e.g. 500 words or less) about your project or, if submitting to League Gallery, send along a short description about each of the photos submitted.

Include small JPEGS (1024 px in the long dimension) with your submission. For League Gallery please send no more than five photos curated tightly. For the other sections of the magazine please send no less than 5 and no more than 25 images about your project that fits the Polar II Prairie theme.

If the publishers are interested in publishing your submission they’ll be in touch to request high resolution files as a quality check prior to acceptance. If you do not hear from them, it means they are not accepting your submission at this time. There can be many reasons why an editor of a magazine rejects a submission, including failure to follow submission guidelines, off-topic submissions and poor quality work.

Consider purchasing a Curated Submission if you would like to learn how to strengthen your submissions to any magazine.

Submissions to the website and the blog are welcome any time. At this time they are only paying contributors to League magazine and not the website, blog or newsletter, Field Notes, although they dream of changing this in future as their budget permits.

Blog submissions (single image, article, or personal experiences) will have links to the photographer’s website and social media pages if desired. Images published on the blog or Recent Work can still be submitted to League magazine provided the magazine guidelines are strictly adhered to. Blog themes are open in terms of subject matter so if you do not have Polar II Prairie themed work, consider submitting to the blog. Please send images sized 1024 pixels in the long dimension and your article or description to info@oopoomoo.com. Title your email “League Blog Submission”.

See more about League Magazine at: https://leaguelandscape.com.