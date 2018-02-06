The Alberta Magazine Publishers Association (AMPA) announced the showcase finalists for the 2018 Alberta Magazine Awards on February 5. The program honours and celebrates the work of Alberta’s magazine creatives; art directors, writers, photographers, editors and illustrators. This year, there were more than 250 entries in 20 showcase categories.

Collectively these individuals bring insight to our unique Alberta culture and ensure Alberta voices and stories are shared and heard throughout the province and beyond our borders,” says Suzanne Trudel, executive director of AMPA.

Alberta Story

A History of Us | Eighteen Bridges | Darrin Hagen

Baba Was an Edmontonian | Eighteen Bridges } Myrna Kostash

Baba’s Other Children | Alberta Views | Myrna Kostash

Eyes in the Sky | Swerve | Trina Moyles

Getting Big Money Out of Alberta Politics | Alberta Views | Max Fawcett

How GPS Put Calgary On the Map | Avenue Calgary | Christina Frangou

Open Arms | Eighteen Bridges | Omar Mouallem

The Bat Man of Edmonton | techlife| Scott Messenger

The Coal Phase Out | Alberta Views | Chris Turner

Wolverines Have a Sensitive Side | Canadian Rockies Annual | Niki Wilson

Art Direction Single Issue

Canada 150 | Eighteen Bridges | Kim Larson

Designers of the Year | Western Living Magazine | Paul Roelofs; art director, Natalie Gagnon and Jenny Reed, associate art directors

Fall 2017 | LINK | Richard Maruk

July 2017, Canada 150 | WestJet Magazine | Steve Collins, design director; Teresa Johnston, art director

Spring 2017, Truth First | New Trail | Marcey Andrews

The Movement Issue | UAlberta Business | Sarah Jackson

Volume 2 | Canadian Rockies Annual | Dee Larosa

Winter 2017 | New Trail | Marcey Andrews

Cover

Bright Spot Ahead | UAlberta Business | Sarah Jackson, art director; Min Gyo Chung, illustrator

July/August 2017 | Alberta Views | Gerry Rasmussen, illustrator; Beate Wichmann, art director; Evan Osenton, editor

June 2017, Lillian Shirt | Avenue Edmonton | Colin Way, photographer; Kim Larson, art director

Let There Be Sheds | Swerve | Brendan Stephens, photographer; Brent Morrison, art director, Bruce Weir, editor

March 2017, Whisky and Barley | Culinaire Magazine | Ingrid Kuenzel

May/June 2017 | Where Calgary | Veronica Cowan, art director; Jason Dziver, photographer; Sue Spicer, food stylist; Breanna Mroczek, editor

October 2017, Alberta Beverage Awards Results | Culinaire Magazine | Ingrid Kuenzel. Dan Clapson

Truth First | New Trail | Lisa Cook editor; Marcey Andrews, art director, Daniella Zalcman

The Human Touch | UAlberta Business | Sarah Jackson, art director; Loveis Wise, illustrator

Digital Presence: Website

avenuecalgary.com | Avenue Calgary | Jaelyn Molyneux, executive editor digital content; Karin Olafson, editor, researcher, data management; Shelley Arnusch, Andrew Guilbert, Kathe Lemon, Karin Olafson, writers; Jared Sych, photographer

crowfootmedia.com | Canadian Rockies Annual | Meghan J. Ward, online editor; Dee Larosa, designer

techlifetoday.ca | techlife | Scott Messenger, editor; Sherri Krastel, editor; Jeff Caron, web designer

westernliving.ca | Western Living Magazine | Kaitlyn Gendemann, online editor

Editorial Package

Best Neighbourhoods 2017 | Avenue Calgary | Shelley Arnusch, Andrew Guilbert, Kathe Lemon, Karin Olafson, writers; Kathe Lemon, editor; Karin Olafson, research

Canada 150 | Eighteen Bridges | Curtis Gillespie, editor

Five Objects that Changed Our Lives | New Trail | Marcey Andrews, Stephanie Bailey, Lisa Cook, Curtis Gillespie, Tanya Harnett, Christie Hutchinson, Fay Fletcher, Janice Makokis, Patricia Makokis, Robert Moyles, Sarah Pratt, Mary Lou Reeleder, Karen Sherlock, Cynthia Strawson, John Ulan

Foodies of the Year | Western Living Magazine | Julia Dilworth, associate editor; Jenny Reed, associate art director

From Conflict Comes Awareness, and From Awareness Comes Knowledge | Summit | Michelle Bodnar, editor; Michal Waissmann, art director

From Conflict Comes Awareness, and From Awareness Comes Knowledge | Summit | Michelle Bodnar, editor; Michal Waissmann, art director Grow Opps | Greenhouse | Helen Metella, writer; Paige Weir, art director; Cait Wills, editor

People Make the Place Wider Horizons | Lisa Kozleski, editor and writer; Dana Woodward, designer; Brent Bates, illustrator; D’Arcy Kavanaugh, Dave McMurray, writers

People Make the Place Wider Horizons | Lisa Kozleski, editor and writer; Dana Woodward, designer; Brent Bates, illustrator; D’Arcy Kavanaugh, Dave McMurray, writers The 21 | New Trail | Marcey Andrews, Stephanie Bailey, Lisa Cook, Christie Hutchinson, Robert Moyles, Sarah Pratt, Mary Lou Reeleder, Karen Sherlock, Cynthia Strawson, John Ulan

Truth First | New Trail | Marcey Andrews, Stephanie Bailey, Lisa Cook, Curtis Gillespie, Tanya Harnett, Christie Hutchinson, Fay Fletcher, Janice Makokis, Patricia Makokis, Robert Moyles, Sarah Pratt, Mary Lou Reeleder, Karen Sherlock, Cynthia Strawson, John Ulan

Winter in Canada | WestJet Magazine | Jill Foran, editor

Emerging Writer

Design for Everyone | Avenue Calgary | Madison Farkas

A Home Grows with You | Avenue Edmonton | Kalyna Hennig

For Men Only | Glass Buffalo | Mishma Mukith

Ghost Towns of the Canadian Rockies | Canadian Rockies Annual | Tera Swanson

Immaculate Wall | Glass Buffalo | Gavin Doyle

May It All Be Poetry | Glass Buffalo | Maya Gupta

Spam | FreeFall | Nikki Celis

Essay

Canada, You’re Like My Favourite One-Day Uncle and I Love You | Eighteen Bridges | Richard Van Camp

Learning to Unlearn | New Trail | Curtis Gillespie

Home After Home | Eighteen Bridges | Jalal Barzanji

How I Did Not Try to Kill Andrew Suknaski | Alberta Views | Sid Marty

Shattered Dream | Alberta Views | Edmund Aunger

Small Grey | Swerve | Karen Hines

Taken Over by the West | Glass Buffalo | Sadia Masud

The Truth is in the Dirt | Eighteen Bridges | Anna Marie Sewell

When Things Fall Apart | Alberta Views | Clem Martini

Women and Politics | Alberta Views | Jackie Flanagan

Feature Design

Appetite for Instruction | Avenue Edmonton | Kim Larson, art director

Designers of the Year | Western Living Magazine | Paul Roelofs, art director

Five Objects That Changed Our Lives | New Trail | Marcey Andrews, art director

Give Your Lunch a Promotion | Western Living Magazine | Jenny Reed, associate art director

MaaS Effect | UAlberta Business | Sarah Jackson, art director; Aaron Pedersen, photographer

Rockies Life in the ’70s | Canadian Rockies Annual | Dee Larosa, art director

The 21 | New Trail | Marcey Andrews, art director

Uprooted | Swerve Brent Morrison, designer

Feature Writing Long

#PopularVote | Avenue Edmonton | Eliza Barlow

A Hard Walk | New Trail | Curtis Gillespie

Beyond Belief | Alberta Views | Michael Ganley

Homeland for the Holidays | Eighteen Bridges | Omar Mouallem

Life and How to Leave It | Swerve | Christina Frangou

MaaS Effect | UAlberta Business | Tim Querengesser

Rockies Life in the ’70s | Canadian Rockies Annual | Meghan J. Ward

The Rainmaker | techlife | Scott Messenger

Feature Writing Short

Are Injection Sites Safe? | The Yards | Mary-Helen Clark

Can Less Become More? | Avenue Edmonton | Tim Querengesser

Getting Defensive | Eighteen Bridges | Kate Black

Knock-On Effect | The Yards | Tim Querengesser

On the Water | WestJet Magazine | Dan Rubinstein

Trade and Turmoil in the Age of Trump | UAlberta Business | Taylor Lambert

Trash to Treasure | Avenue Edmonton | Russell Cobb

Was | Eighteen Bridges | Tim Querengesser

When Safe Isn’t Simple | LINK | Michelle Woodard

Who Revived the Electric Car? | Avenue Edmonton | Breanna Mroczek

Fiction

A Clockwork Barista| On Spec | Kevin Cockle

All the Pretty Bones | filling Station | Erin Emily Ann Vance

Circus Wedding | Eighteen Bridges | Anosh Irani

Just for Tonight | FreeFall | Sarah Frayn

Superman and Pocahontas | Glass Buffalo | Hannah Schmakeit

The Pillar | Glass Buffalo | Jenny Winters

Wanting | Glass Buffalo | Sarah Bennett

Illustration

#PopularVote | Avenue Edmonton | Glenn Harvey

A Simple Solution | Swerve | Drew Shannon

Baba Was An Edmontonian | Eighteen Bridges | Robert Carter

Bright Spot Ahead | UAlberta Business | Min Gyo Chung

Canada, You’re Like My Favourite One-Day Uncle and I Love You | Eighteen Bridges | Raymond Biesinger

Family History | Avenue Edmonton | Robert Carter

Hope Sprouts | Swerve | Hayden Maynard

How I Did Not Try To Kill Andrew Suknaski | Alberta Views | Jonathan Dyck

Walking on Whyte | Avenue Edmonton | Raymond Biesinger

Women and Politics | Alberta Views | Sonia Roy

Infographic

Care by the Decades | Apple | Sue McGillivray, designer

Economy 150 | UAlberta Business | Vikki Wiercinski, Illustrator

Remote Electricity | New Trail | Karen Sherlock

Photograph: Landscape, Architecture or Still Life

25 Best Things to Eat | Avenue Calgary | Jared Sych

Comfort Zone | Western Living Magazine | Clinton Hussey, photographer; Nicole Sjostedt, stylist

Deconstructing Brew | Green UAlberta Business | Adrien Veczan

Great Canadian Cocktails | WestJet Magazine | Jared Sych

Paddler at Lake Louise | Canadian Rockies Annual | Wayne Simpson

Palm Trees, Trans-Canada Highway | Swerve | Jim Wells

Shadow Climbing, Mt. Geraldine | Canadian Rockies Annual | Paul Zizka

Skateboarding Underground, Banff National Park | Canadian Rockies Annual | Kelly Schovanek

Photograph: People and Portraiture

A Family Matter | techlife | Tim Potter

Freakin’ Eureka | Swerve | Colin Way

Imagine | Avenue Edmonton| Colin Way

Pure and Simple | Western Living Magazine | Carlo Ricci

This Country Thinks It Gave Me My Magic| Eighteen Bridges | Cooper & O’Hara

Trash to Treasure | Avenue Edmonton | Cooper and O’Hara

Photograph: Series or Essay

Accidental Farmers | Western Living Magazine | Janis Nicolay

Build a Healthy Plate | Apple | Salt Food Photography; styling by Savory Plate

Culture & Beauty | Avenue Calgary | Asim Overstands

Desert Dreams | WestJet Magazine | Jared Sych

Life and How to Leave It | Swerve | Leah Hennel

On the Water | WestJet Magazine | Steve Collins

Rooms of Their Own | Swerve | George Webber

Top 40 Under 40 | Avenue Edmonton | Aaron Pedersen

Uprooted | Swerve | George Webber

What’s Old is New Again | Avenue Edmonton | Daniel Wood

Poetry

Bear 64 | FreeFall | Angela Waldie

Can you imagine my love for banana facts? | Glass Buffalo | Jessica Johns

The Un-Selfie Project | Glass Buffalo | Austen Lee

The Vegetarian | Eighteen Bridges | Matthew Stepanic

Three Poems (Hertz Field, Orbiter, When to Step In) | filling Station | Shazia Hafiz Ramji

Two Poems (Dear Healing Walk, Rhapsodic Trip) | filling Station | Jen Currin

Profile

A Climber’s Guide | Canadian Rockies Annual | Zac Robinson and Stephen Slemon

Amarjeet Sohi | Alberta Views | Omar Mouallem

In the Key of Alex | Avenue Edmonton | Lisa Ricciotti

Lethbridge College Love Stories | Wider Horizons | Lisa Kozleski

Outspoken Ashley Callingbull | Avenue Edmonton | Wayne Arthurson

Seen Unseen | New Trail | Omar Mouallem

Service: Business, Education, Health or Medicine

25 Ways to Stay Healthy and Well | Apple | Colleen Seto

Appetite For Instruction | Avenue Edmonton | Caroline Barlott

Care of All Kinds | Apple | Anne Georg

Facing Forward | Avenue Calgary | Silvia Pikal

For Love and Money | UAlberta Business | Jyllian Park

The Upside of an Organized Home | Apple | Greg Harris

The Rural Doctor Shortage and Why You Should Care About It | Avenue Calgary | Christina Frangou

Service: Lifestyle

150 Reasons to Love Edmonton | WHERE Edmonton | Matthew Stepanic, editor; Tamara Aschenbrenner, assistant editor

A to Z Guide to Relationships | Apple | Valerie Berenyi, Anne Georg, Jacqueline Louie

A Vegan Home on the Range | Swerve | Rita Sirignano and Melody Baker

Avenue’s Essential Guide to Summer in the Mountains | Avenue Calgary | Shelley Arnusch, Lisa Kadane, Megan Kopp, Andrew Penner, Gwendolyn Richards, Lynda Sea, writers; Shelley Arnusch, editor

Dining with the Stars | WHERE Edmonton | Matthew Stepanic, editor; Tamara Aschenbrenner, assistant editor

How to Pair Wine With Junk Food | Avenue Edmonton | Margaux Burgess

Oodles of Noodles | Swerve | John Gilchrist

Finalists and winners will be celebrated at the 2018 Alberta Magazine Awards Gala on Thursday, March 8 at the Carriage House Inn in Calgary. Registration for the complete conference/awards gala is open, and the deadline for early bird rates is Thursday, February 15.

Finalists for Magazine of the Year, Best New Magazine and the recipients of Achievement in Publishing, Editor of the Year and Volunteer of the Year will be announced this Thursday, February 8. Stay tuned…