Share the post "AMPA Announces the 2018 Alberta Magazine Awards Showcase Finalists"
The Alberta Magazine Publishers Association (AMPA) announced the showcase finalists for the 2018 Alberta Magazine Awards on February 5. The program honours and celebrates the work of Alberta’s magazine creatives; art directors, writers, photographers, editors and illustrators. This year, there were more than 250 entries in 20 showcase categories.
Collectively these individuals bring insight to our unique Alberta culture and ensure Alberta voices and stories are shared and heard throughout the province and beyond our borders,” says Suzanne Trudel, executive director of AMPA.
Alberta Story
- A History of Us | Eighteen Bridges | Darrin Hagen
- Baba Was an Edmontonian | Eighteen Bridges } Myrna Kostash
- Baba’s Other Children | Alberta Views | Myrna Kostash
- Eyes in the Sky | Swerve | Trina Moyles
- Getting Big Money Out of Alberta Politics | Alberta Views | Max Fawcett
- How GPS Put Calgary On the Map | Avenue Calgary | Christina Frangou
- Open Arms | Eighteen Bridges | Omar Mouallem
- The Bat Man of Edmonton | techlife| Scott Messenger
- The Coal Phase Out | Alberta Views | Chris Turner
- Wolverines Have a Sensitive Side | Canadian Rockies Annual | Niki Wilson
Art Direction Single Issue
- Canada 150 | Eighteen Bridges | Kim Larson
- Designers of the Year | Western Living Magazine | Paul Roelofs; art director, Natalie Gagnon and Jenny Reed, associate art directors
- Fall 2017 | LINK | Richard Maruk
- July 2017, Canada 150 | WestJet Magazine | Steve Collins, design director; Teresa Johnston, art director
- Spring 2017, Truth First | New Trail | Marcey Andrews
- The Movement Issue | UAlberta Business | Sarah Jackson
- Volume 2 | Canadian Rockies Annual | Dee Larosa
- Winter 2017 | New Trail | Marcey Andrews
Cover
- Bright Spot Ahead | UAlberta Business | Sarah Jackson, art director; Min Gyo Chung, illustrator
- July/August 2017 | Alberta Views | Gerry Rasmussen, illustrator; Beate Wichmann, art director; Evan Osenton, editor
- June 2017, Lillian Shirt | Avenue Edmonton | Colin Way, photographer; Kim Larson, art director
- Let There Be Sheds | Swerve | Brendan Stephens, photographer; Brent Morrison, art director, Bruce Weir, editor
- March 2017, Whisky and Barley | Culinaire Magazine | Ingrid Kuenzel
- May/June 2017 | Where Calgary | Veronica Cowan, art director; Jason Dziver, photographer; Sue Spicer, food stylist; Breanna Mroczek, editor
- October 2017, Alberta Beverage Awards Results | Culinaire Magazine | Ingrid Kuenzel. Dan Clapson
- Truth First | New Trail | Lisa Cook editor; Marcey Andrews, art director, Daniella Zalcman
- The Human Touch | UAlberta Business | Sarah Jackson, art director; Loveis Wise, illustrator
Digital Presence: Website
- avenuecalgary.com | Avenue Calgary | Jaelyn Molyneux, executive editor digital content; Karin Olafson, editor, researcher, data management; Shelley Arnusch, Andrew Guilbert, Kathe Lemon, Karin Olafson, writers; Jared Sych, photographer
- crowfootmedia.com | Canadian Rockies Annual | Meghan J. Ward, online editor; Dee Larosa, designer
- techlifetoday.ca | techlife | Scott Messenger, editor; Sherri Krastel, editor; Jeff Caron, web designer
- westernliving.ca | Western Living Magazine | Kaitlyn Gendemann, online editor
Editorial Package
- Best Neighbourhoods 2017 | Avenue Calgary | Shelley Arnusch, Andrew Guilbert, Kathe Lemon, Karin Olafson, writers; Kathe Lemon, editor; Karin Olafson, research
- Canada 150 | Eighteen Bridges | Curtis Gillespie, editor
- Five Objects that Changed Our Lives | New Trail | Marcey Andrews, Stephanie Bailey, Lisa Cook, Curtis Gillespie, Tanya Harnett, Christie Hutchinson, Fay Fletcher, Janice Makokis, Patricia Makokis, Robert Moyles, Sarah Pratt, Mary Lou Reeleder, Karen Sherlock, Cynthia Strawson, John Ulan
- Foodies of the Year | Western Living Magazine | Julia Dilworth, associate editor; Jenny Reed, associate art director
From Conflict Comes Awareness, and From Awareness Comes Knowledge | Summit | Michelle Bodnar, editor; Michal Waissmann, art director
- Grow Opps | Greenhouse | Helen Metella, writer; Paige Weir, art director; Cait Wills, editor
People Make the Place Wider Horizons | Lisa Kozleski, editor and writer; Dana Woodward, designer; Brent Bates, illustrator; D’Arcy Kavanaugh, Dave McMurray, writers
- The 21 | New Trail | Marcey Andrews, Stephanie Bailey, Lisa Cook, Christie Hutchinson, Robert Moyles, Sarah Pratt, Mary Lou Reeleder, Karen Sherlock, Cynthia Strawson, John Ulan
- Truth First | New Trail | Marcey Andrews, Stephanie Bailey, Lisa Cook, Curtis Gillespie, Tanya Harnett, Christie Hutchinson, Fay Fletcher, Janice Makokis, Patricia Makokis, Robert Moyles, Sarah Pratt, Mary Lou Reeleder, Karen Sherlock, Cynthia Strawson, John Ulan
- Winter in Canada | WestJet Magazine | Jill Foran, editor
Emerging Writer
- Design for Everyone | Avenue Calgary | Madison Farkas
- A Home Grows with You | Avenue Edmonton | Kalyna Hennig
- For Men Only | Glass Buffalo | Mishma Mukith
- Ghost Towns of the Canadian Rockies | Canadian Rockies Annual | Tera Swanson
- Immaculate Wall | Glass Buffalo | Gavin Doyle
- May It All Be Poetry | Glass Buffalo | Maya Gupta
- Spam | FreeFall | Nikki Celis
Essay
- Canada, You’re Like My Favourite One-Day Uncle and I Love You | Eighteen Bridges | Richard Van Camp
- Learning to Unlearn | New Trail | Curtis Gillespie
- Home After Home | Eighteen Bridges | Jalal Barzanji
- How I Did Not Try to Kill Andrew Suknaski | Alberta Views | Sid Marty
- Shattered Dream | Alberta Views | Edmund Aunger
- Small Grey | Swerve | Karen Hines
- Taken Over by the West | Glass Buffalo | Sadia Masud
- The Truth is in the Dirt | Eighteen Bridges | Anna Marie Sewell
- When Things Fall Apart | Alberta Views | Clem Martini
- Women and Politics | Alberta Views | Jackie Flanagan
Feature Design
- Appetite for Instruction | Avenue Edmonton | Kim Larson, art director
- Designers of the Year | Western Living Magazine | Paul Roelofs, art director
- Five Objects That Changed Our Lives | New Trail | Marcey Andrews, art director
- Give Your Lunch a Promotion | Western Living Magazine | Jenny Reed, associate art director
- MaaS Effect | UAlberta Business | Sarah Jackson, art director; Aaron Pedersen, photographer
- Rockies Life in the ’70s | Canadian Rockies Annual | Dee Larosa, art director
- The 21 | New Trail | Marcey Andrews, art director
- Uprooted | Swerve Brent Morrison, designer
Feature Writing Long
- #PopularVote | Avenue Edmonton | Eliza Barlow
- A Hard Walk | New Trail | Curtis Gillespie
- Beyond Belief | Alberta Views | Michael Ganley
- Homeland for the Holidays | Eighteen Bridges | Omar Mouallem
- Life and How to Leave It | Swerve | Christina Frangou
- MaaS Effect | UAlberta Business | Tim Querengesser
- Rockies Life in the ’70s | Canadian Rockies Annual | Meghan J. Ward
- The Rainmaker | techlife | Scott Messenger
Feature Writing Short
- Are Injection Sites Safe? | The Yards | Mary-Helen Clark
- Can Less Become More? | Avenue Edmonton | Tim Querengesser
- Getting Defensive | Eighteen Bridges | Kate Black
- Knock-On Effect | The Yards | Tim Querengesser
- On the Water | WestJet Magazine | Dan Rubinstein
- Trade and Turmoil in the Age of Trump | UAlberta Business | Taylor Lambert
- Trash to Treasure | Avenue Edmonton | Russell Cobb
- Was | Eighteen Bridges | Tim Querengesser
- When Safe Isn’t Simple | LINK | Michelle Woodard
- Who Revived the Electric Car? | Avenue Edmonton | Breanna Mroczek
Fiction
- A Clockwork Barista| On Spec | Kevin Cockle
- All the Pretty Bones | filling Station | Erin Emily Ann Vance
- Circus Wedding | Eighteen Bridges | Anosh Irani
- Just for Tonight | FreeFall | Sarah Frayn
- Superman and Pocahontas | Glass Buffalo | Hannah Schmakeit
- The Pillar | Glass Buffalo | Jenny Winters
- Wanting | Glass Buffalo | Sarah Bennett
Illustration
- #PopularVote | Avenue Edmonton | Glenn Harvey
- A Simple Solution | Swerve | Drew Shannon
- Baba Was An Edmontonian | Eighteen Bridges | Robert Carter
- Bright Spot Ahead | UAlberta Business | Min Gyo Chung
- Canada, You’re Like My Favourite One-Day Uncle and I Love You | Eighteen Bridges | Raymond Biesinger
- Family History | Avenue Edmonton | Robert Carter
- Hope Sprouts | Swerve | Hayden Maynard
- How I Did Not Try To Kill Andrew Suknaski | Alberta Views | Jonathan Dyck
- Walking on Whyte | Avenue Edmonton | Raymond Biesinger
- Women and Politics | Alberta Views | Sonia Roy
Infographic
- Care by the Decades | Apple | Sue McGillivray, designer
- Economy 150 | UAlberta Business | Vikki Wiercinski, Illustrator
- Remote Electricity | New Trail | Karen Sherlock
Photograph: Landscape, Architecture or Still Life
- 25 Best Things to Eat | Avenue Calgary | Jared Sych
- Comfort Zone | Western Living Magazine | Clinton Hussey, photographer; Nicole Sjostedt, stylist
- Deconstructing Brew | Green UAlberta Business | Adrien Veczan
- Great Canadian Cocktails | WestJet Magazine | Jared Sych
- Paddler at Lake Louise | Canadian Rockies Annual | Wayne Simpson
- Palm Trees, Trans-Canada Highway | Swerve | Jim Wells
- Shadow Climbing, Mt. Geraldine | Canadian Rockies Annual | Paul Zizka
- Skateboarding Underground, Banff National Park | Canadian Rockies Annual | Kelly Schovanek
Photograph: People and Portraiture
- A Family Matter | techlife | Tim Potter
- Freakin’ Eureka | Swerve | Colin Way
- Imagine | Avenue Edmonton| Colin Way
- Pure and Simple | Western Living Magazine | Carlo Ricci
- This Country Thinks It Gave Me My Magic| Eighteen Bridges | Cooper & O’Hara
- Trash to Treasure | Avenue Edmonton | Cooper and O’Hara
Photograph: Series or Essay
- Accidental Farmers | Western Living Magazine | Janis Nicolay
- Build a Healthy Plate | Apple | Salt Food Photography; styling by Savory Plate
- Culture & Beauty | Avenue Calgary | Asim Overstands
- Desert Dreams | WestJet Magazine | Jared Sych
- Life and How to Leave It | Swerve | Leah Hennel
- On the Water | WestJet Magazine | Steve Collins
- Rooms of Their Own | Swerve | George Webber
- Top 40 Under 40 | Avenue Edmonton | Aaron Pedersen
- Uprooted | Swerve | George Webber
- What’s Old is New Again | Avenue Edmonton | Daniel Wood
Poetry
- Bear 64 | FreeFall | Angela Waldie
- Can you imagine my love for banana facts? | Glass Buffalo | Jessica Johns
- The Un-Selfie Project | Glass Buffalo | Austen Lee
- The Vegetarian | Eighteen Bridges | Matthew Stepanic
- Three Poems (Hertz Field, Orbiter, When to Step In) | filling Station | Shazia Hafiz Ramji
- Two Poems (Dear Healing Walk, Rhapsodic Trip) | filling Station | Jen Currin
Profile
- A Climber’s Guide | Canadian Rockies Annual | Zac Robinson and Stephen Slemon
- Amarjeet Sohi | Alberta Views | Omar Mouallem
- In the Key of Alex | Avenue Edmonton | Lisa Ricciotti
- Lethbridge College Love Stories | Wider Horizons | Lisa Kozleski
- Outspoken Ashley Callingbull | Avenue Edmonton | Wayne Arthurson
- Seen Unseen | New Trail | Omar Mouallem
Service: Business, Education, Health or Medicine
- 25 Ways to Stay Healthy and Well | Apple | Colleen Seto
- Appetite For Instruction | Avenue Edmonton | Caroline Barlott
- Care of All Kinds | Apple | Anne Georg
- Facing Forward | Avenue Calgary | Silvia Pikal
- For Love and Money | UAlberta Business | Jyllian Park
- The Upside of an Organized Home | Apple | Greg Harris
- The Rural Doctor Shortage and Why You Should Care About It | Avenue Calgary | Christina Frangou
Service: Lifestyle
- 150 Reasons to Love Edmonton | WHERE Edmonton | Matthew Stepanic, editor; Tamara Aschenbrenner, assistant editor
- A to Z Guide to Relationships | Apple | Valerie Berenyi, Anne Georg, Jacqueline Louie
- A Vegan Home on the Range | Swerve | Rita Sirignano and Melody Baker
- Avenue’s Essential Guide to Summer in the Mountains | Avenue Calgary | Shelley Arnusch, Lisa Kadane, Megan Kopp, Andrew Penner, Gwendolyn Richards, Lynda Sea, writers; Shelley Arnusch, editor
- Dining with the Stars | WHERE Edmonton | Matthew Stepanic, editor; Tamara Aschenbrenner, assistant editor
- How to Pair Wine With Junk Food | Avenue Edmonton | Margaux Burgess
- Oodles of Noodles | Swerve | John Gilchrist
Finalists and winners will be celebrated at the 2018 Alberta Magazine Awards Gala on Thursday, March 8 at the Carriage House Inn in Calgary. Registration for the complete conference/awards gala is open, and the deadline for early bird rates is Thursday, February 15.
Finalists for Magazine of the Year, Best New Magazine and the recipients of Achievement in Publishing, Editor of the Year and Volunteer of the Year will be announced this Thursday, February 8. Stay tuned…