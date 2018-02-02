Share the post "Alberta Council of Global Cooperation Launches the 2018 Top 30 Under 30 Magazine"
The Alberta Council for Global Cooperation’s Top 30 Under 30 magazine highlights extraordinary young people who are working towards a just and sustainable future for everyone. This year’s theme is Partnerships for the Goals: How youth are collaborating to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Here are the Top 30 Under 30 people who are making a difference in communities in Alberta and around the world:
Read about how each of these outstanding Albertans are each making a difference: https://issuu.com/acgconline/docs/top30under30magazine2018
About the Alberta Council of Global Cooperation
The Alberta Council for Global Cooperation (ACGC) is a coalition of voluntary sector organizations located in Alberta, working locally and globally to achieve sustainable human development. We are committed to international cooperation that is people-centred, democratic, just, inclusive, and respectful of the environment and indigenous cultures. We work towards ending poverty and achieving a peaceful and healthy world, with dignity and full participation for all. http://acgc.ca