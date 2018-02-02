The Alberta Council for Global Cooperation’s Top 30 Under 30 magazine highlights extraordinary young people who are working towards a just and sustainable future for everyone. This year’s theme is Partnerships for the Goals: How youth are collaborating to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Here are the Top 30 Under 30 people who are making a difference in communities in Alberta and around the world:

Read about how each of these outstanding Albertans are each making a difference: https://issuu.com/acgconline/docs/top30under30magazine2018

About the Alberta Council of Global Cooperation

The Alberta Council for Global Cooperation (ACGC) is a coalition of voluntary sector organizations located in Alberta, working locally and globally to achieve sustainable human development. We are committed to international cooperation that is people-centred, democratic, just, inclusive, and respectful of the environment and indigenous cultures. We work towards ending poverty and achieving a peaceful and healthy world, with dignity and full participation for all. http://acgc.ca