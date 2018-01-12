In Firestorm, Edmonton-based journalist Edward Struzik visits scorched earth from Alaska to Maine, and introduces the scientists, firefighters, and resource managers making the case for a radically different approach to managing wildfire in the 21st century. For two months in the spring of 2016, the world watched as wildfire ravaged the Canadian town of Fort McMurray. Firefighters named the fire “the Beast.” It acted like a mythical animal, alive with destructive energy, and they hoped never to see anything like it again. Yet it’s not a stretch to imagine we will all soon live in a world in which fires like the Beast are commonplace.

A glance at international headlines shows a remarkable increase in higher temperatures, stronger winds, and drier lands– a trifecta for igniting wildfires like we’ve rarely seen before.

This change is particularly noticeable in the northern forests of the United States and Canada. These forests require fire to maintain healthy ecosystems, but as the human population grows, and as changes in climate, animal and insect species, and disease cause further destabilization, wildfires have turned into a potentially uncontrollable threat to human lives and livelihoods.

Our understanding of the role fire plays in healthy forests has come a long way in the past century. Despite this, we are not prepared to deal with an escalation of fire during periods of intense drought and shorter winters, earlier springs, potentially more lightning strikes and hotter summers. There is too much fuel on the ground, too many people and assets to protect, and no plan in place to deal with these challenges.

Wildfires can no longer be treated as avoidable events because the risk and dangers are becoming too great and costly. Struzik weaves a heart-pumping narrative of science, economics, politics, and human determination and points to the ways that we, and the wilder inhabitants of the forests around our cities and towns, might yet flourish in an age of growing megafires.

Ed Struzik is an author and journalist, living in Edmonton, Alberta with his wife and two children. He has written and contributed to many Canadian Geographic articles since 1981, as well as newspapers and magazines including Geo and the Toronto Star. He has been called one of Canada’s “pre-eminent modern-day explorers” by Canadian Geographic. His travels by foot, ski, dog team, canoe, kayak, icebreaker and helicopter have taken him to the remotest corners of the polar world.

Struzik is the author of two previous books and the recipient of more than 30 awards for his writing. In 2008 Struzik was awarded a ‘Special Merit’ Grantham Prize for Environmental Journalism, and was the recipient of the 18th annual Atkinson Fellowship, which allowed him to travel through the north for a year, researching the changes that are taking place.

His book, The Big Thaw: Travels in the Melting North, focuses on the effects of global warming in the arctic, and Arctic Icons: How the Town of Churchill Learned to Love its Polar Bears, speaks to the efforts made to live harmoniously with Polar Bears in Manitoba.

Frightening…Firestorm comes alive when Struzik discusses the work of offbeat scientists.

~ New York Times Book Review

As greater and more destructive fires become the norm, this narrative should be required reading.

~ Library Journal

Combining personal insights with keen investigative-journalistic skills, Struzik presents a comprehensive and compelling overview of the future of wildfire management.

~ Booklist

Struzik’s compelling narrative combines personal stories, photographs, history, and interviews with scientists, government officials, and the public. What emerges is a portrait of the intricacies of the forest management practices, settlement patterns, economic motivators, and political pressures that lead up to and influence decisions during these wildfires…Struzik warns readers of the bleak reality that may lie ahead if we continue ‘business as usual,’…[but] does not forfeit hope…The decisions and policies we make now, as a nation and as a global community, will have a profound influence on what our world looks like in the future.

~ Science

A new wildlife paradigm is emerging in North America’s boreal forests…Edward Struzik’s deft account interweaves reportage, science and policy to show how fires that are normally key to ecological resilience are growing bigger and faster, thawing permafrost, degrading watersheds and disrupting habitats of species from grizzly bears to fungi.

~Nature

Struzik…cover[s] over a century of scorched earth where science, business, and politics have collided over and over again to produce ever-shifting policies of containment and prevention. Not just a remarkable history, the book also speculates about future where humans might not eradicate megafires, but thrive nonetheless.

Omnivoracious: The Amazon Book Review

Firestorm reads at times like an exhilarating novel but it is neither flippant nor alarmist…The book is a clear-eyed vision, expertly and compellingly told, of what’s ahead as the climate warms…a fascinating page-turner.

~ Edmonton Journal

An essential and crackling good read on the new reality of megafires…a new kind of prophetic non-fiction…Firestorm belongs in both depth and timeliness next to Elizabeth Kolbert’s fascinating and grim account of the forces eroding biological diversity in The Sixth Extinction.

~ Tyee

Powerful and thought-provoking, Firestorm expertly frames emerging wildfire trends and future challenges. Offering a timely, insightful view of our changing wildfire paradigm, this book is a must-read for students of fire as well as anyone interested in understanding, preparing for, and acting on the ways wildfire will impact our communities.

~ Dr. Thomas Zimmerman, President, International Association of Wildland Fire

An extraordinarily timely volume and one that should grace the shelves of every community and academic library in the country as a vital addition.

~ Midwest Book Review

A crackling good read on why and how megafires are burning bigger, hotter, faster and wilder through North America’s forests. Science reporting so close to the ground that you can feel the heat.

~ Andrew Nikiforuk, journalist and author of Slick Water and Energy of Slaves

