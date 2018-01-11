The Rockie Awards is BANFF’s flagship program celebrating excellence in television and digital content from around the world. Hundreds of television and digital programs compete for a coveted Rockie Award, presented at a ceremony each year at BANFF. With participation from more than 40 countries annually, including an international industry jury of over 100 professionals working in entertainment and media, the Rockie Awards is one of the world’s largest program competitions of its kind.

The Banff World Media Festival and Rockie Awards reveal a stellar lineup of judges that will be deciding on the winners of this year’s program competition. The Rockie Awards will be judged by a top panel heavy hitters that includes:

Pictured: Atar Dekel, head of scripted global co-productions, Keshet Media Group; Laura Fleury, head of programming, international, A+E Networks; Sarah Fowlie, head of original programming, comedy, Bell Media; Cathy Galeota, SVP of preschool content, Nickelodeon; Gustavo Gontijo, head of development, drama weekly, Globo; Marney Malabar, director of kids TV, TVO; Tony Moulsdale, global director of programming, Motion Content Group; Robin Neinstein, production executive, original drama content, Corus Entertainment; Carolyn Newman, SVP, Scripted Programming, Entertainment One; Carlyn Staudt, EVP, Love Nature programming and development, Blue Ant Media; Igal Svet, senior director of development, National Geographic; and Alice Webb, director, BBC Children’s and BBC North.

These decision makers and more join the Grand Jury in judging the 2018 Rockie Awards.

The Grand Jury includes: Deirdre Brennan, general manager of NBCU’s Universal Kids, Elaine Frontain Bryant, head of programming for A&E, Richard Kanee, head of digital for Canada’s public broadcaster CBC, Anne Mensah, head of drama, Sky and Lisa Opie, director of factual, BBC Studios.

Submission deadline: February 16, 2018

Banff World Media Festival | Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel | June 10 – 13, 2018

For 38 years, the Banff World Media Festival has brought top leaders from across the evolving media landscape to the heart of the Canadian Rockies for a totally unique experience. The Festival began as an intimate space where unparalleled access and cutting-edge insight could combine to forge relationships, launch new business and aid the ambitious members of a dynamic industry in reaching their goals.

Attracting over 200 Development Executives and a wide-ranging cross-section of television and digital media professionals from around the world, BANFF is the ideal place to make new contacts, find production partners and green-light new projects. Featuring in-depth spotlights on key international territories, pre-booked Face-to Face Meetings with industry decision makers, and unparalleled opportunities for networking with potential partners from across the globe, the BANFF Marketplace is designed to help you create new development and production opportunities.

BANFF delivers a comprehensive examination of the most critical issues facing the television and digital media industries through keynotes from industry leaders, contentious panel discussions, expert forecasts, celebrity Master Classes, critical case studies, key strategy sessions and more.

About the Rockie Awards | February 18, 2018

The Rockie Awards is BANFF’s flagship program celebrating excellence in television and digital content from around the world. Hundreds of television and digital programs compete for a coveted Rockie Award, presented at a ceremony each year at BANFF. With participation from more than 40 countries annually, including an industry jury of more than 350 professionals working in entertainment and media around the world, the Rockie Awards is one of the world’s largest program competitions of its kind.

BANFF Gala Honours |

In addition to competitive awards, the Banff World Media Festival board of directors annually bestows special honours on deserving individuals, productions, or companies.

Those have included:

Showrunner of the Year

Program of the Year

The Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Canadian Award of Distinction

Canadian Innovative Producer Award

Award of Excellence in Digital Innovation

See more information at: http://rockieawards.brunico.com