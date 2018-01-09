For the fifth time, the shortlist for the 2017 Edmonton Film Prize has been announced. A total of $12,000 in prize money will be awarded to the three finalists among this list of six, with $10,000 for the first-place film and $1,000 each for two runnersup. The prize will be awarded in January of 2018 to a director and/or producer whose narrative, documentary or experimental project has been judged to be of superior quality.

The award is sponsored by the City of Edmonton through the Edmonton Arts Council and administered by AMPIA.

An independent jury of Edmonton film community members reviewed the 13 eligible submissions and agreed on a shortlist of six films. Besides the primary assessment of the work’s quality, the nominees’ unique contributions and outstanding accomplishments in the film community were also given consideration.

This year’s (alphabetical) shortlist:

Abigaelle et la date coaching (Nominee: Jessica L’Heureux)

Optométriste dans la trentaine, Abigaëlle Michaud collectionne les histoires d´amour avec un manque d´enthousiasme certain. Elle se prépare d´ailleurs en vue de la soirée qui déterminera, selon elle, le sort de sa relation du moment. Quand cette rencontre atteint un nouveau niveau de pathétisme, elle se félicite d´avoir accepté d´être on call au travail. Urgence oculaire oblige, Abby peut battre en retraite sans trop s´expliquer. À la clinique, elle interprète à tort les intentions du séduisant patient qu´elle examine. Le brunch familial du lendemain lui réserve bien des surprises !

Optometrist in her thirties, Abigaëlle Michaud collects love stories with a certain lack of enthusiasm. She prepares herself for the evening, which, according to her, will determine the fate of her relationship. When this meeting reaches a new level of pathetism, she is happy to have accepted to be on call at work. Eye Urge obliges, Abby can retreat without too much explanation. At the clinic, she misinterprets the intentions of the attractive patient she examines. The family brunch the next day is full of surprises!

Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story (Nominee: Adam Scorgie)

Official Selection of the Nashville Film Festival and Big Sky Film Festival, Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story is based on the life and career of Evel Knievel’s son Robbie who was the most celebrated daredevil in the 80s and 90s. Even with major TV broadcast events, merchandising deals, world records, fame and fortune, Robbie has always been overshadowed by his father’s legacy. The film provides exclusive access, never before seen footage, and insight from the entire Knievel family.

I Got Rhythm: The Science of Song (Nominee: Connie Edwards)

This Edmonton-made documentary from CBC’s The Nature of Things focuses on ground-breaking research that explores the intricate relationship between music, and our minds and bodies. From church hymns to protest chants, rock concerts to singing in the shower, music is an integral part of human experience. But why? Scientists have been searching for answers; I Got Rhythm: The Science of Song reveals some of their incredible findings.

Jelena (Nominee: Pollyanna Hardwicke-Brown)

Jelena Mrdjenovich is an 8-time world champion boxer, and currently holds WBC and WBA World Titles in the Featherweight division. Among the most decorated female boxers of all time, and Canada’s most successful international fighter, Jelena Mrdjenovich has risen to the top of the pro fighting ranks. As she approaches 50 fights in her career, she will have a difficult test facing undefeated French boxer Gaelle Amand in Cergy, France, with both her WBC and WBA belts on the line.

While Jelena is an elite athlete at the very top of her sport, not many people know who she is, even in her hometown. Through this documentary, we want to give the viewer insight into Jelena’s life and training, and what it takes to make it to the very top.

Squeaks & Cheeks 2 (Nominee: Rebecca Campbell)

Cheeks, a fun-loving bunny in a wheelchair, and Squeaks a problem-solving piggy with a plan, are two young detectives who solve silly mysteries for their friends in this engaging stop-motion animated series.

Thousand Yard Stare (Nominee: Aaron Kurmey)

During World War II, after suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of the Germans during the Battle of Kasserine Pass, an American soldier, Roland Rothach, finds himself lost and alone in the deserts of North Africa, where he’s soon captured and taken prisoner by a pair of German pilots. After the war, Roland returns home where he finds reintegrating with family life increasingly difficult as he suffers from flashbacks and hallucinations brought on by post-traumatic stress disorder. When his wife, Barbara, leaves with their son, Roland is left alone to face, and attempt to overcome, the pain and misery of the memories he’s tried so hard to bury. Returning home after fighting in Africa during World War II, a soldier with PTSD finds reintegrating with family life increasingly difficult as he relives the battle of Kasserine Pass.

About the Edmonton Film Prize

The Edmonton Film Prize is intended to recognize Edmonton-based filmmakers who demonstrate artistic and technical excellence, is sponsored by the City of Edmonton through the Edmonton Arts Council and administered by the Alberta Media Production Industries Association (AMPIA). Entries are judged by an independent jury of filmmakers and members of the film community.

About AMPIA

AMPIA is a vibrant non-profit professional association representing the interests of Alberta film, television and interactive digital content creators. We are producers and craftspeople who develop, produce and market our stories across screens and platforms throughout the world. AMPIA is also host of The Rosies, the annual Alberta Film and Television Awards.

