Edmonton’s new French language radio station approved by the CRTC in January 2017 just received a funding boost assuring its estimated launch in September 2018. The Société radio communautaire du grand Edmonton Society is receiving $400,000 from Western Economic Diversification Canada and almost $296,000 from Canadian Heritage to establish a francophone community radio station for the greater Edmonton area.

This funding was announced on December 18, 2017 by Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 issues, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada and on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Société radio communautaire du grand Edmonton Society aims to strengthen the francophone community by unifying and informing them through a French-language community radio station. The radio station will serve a market of 38,000 potential listeners by broadcasting local programming and content developed to serve community needs and interests. The radio station will also offer advertising options to help promote the 325 businesses and community organizations delivering programs and services in French within the greater Edmonton area.

In its CRTC Application, the station promised to broadcast 126 hours of programming each broadcast week, including at least 92.5 hours of local programming produced by and for the French-language community in Edmonton. The remaining programming would originate

from Réseau francophone d’Amérique and Radio France International.

Of the 126 hours of programming, 46 hours of spoken word programming would be broadcast each week, including 2.5 hours of local and regional news. In addition, it would devote 22% of its musical selections to a range of special interest music (world beat and international, jazz and blues, folk and folk-oriented, concert and non-classic religious music) and at least 63% of its musical selections each broadcast week to selections from emerging Canadian artists.

The station branded Radio Cité will launch as a nonprofit community station overseen by a volunteer board of directors and operated by volunteers, is scheduled to be on air at 97.9 FM in September 2018.

Keep up to date with the new station’s progress at: http://radiocitefm.ca