Starting November 27, 2017, Vanessa Hrvatin is spending the first six months working at the National Post in Toronto before spending the next six months of the Fellowship working at the Calgary Herald. With a Master of Journalism degree from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Science degree, Honours Environmental Science with a Specialization in Biology from Queen’s University, Ms. Hrvatin was previously a freelance journalist contributing content to Maclean’s, The Tyee, and the Globe and Mail and others.

Recently, Ms. Hrvatin won the Helen Badenoch Scholarship for exceptional reporting on community health with her feature story, Blood Ties for Maclean’s, about a potential breakthrough in diagnosing sepsis.

We are delighted to welcome Vanessa to our team,” said Anne Marie Owens, Editor of the National Post. “The Michelle Lang Fellowship is a celebration of Michelle’s memory and we are very proud that the Fellowship is able to provide the opportunity for a talented reporter like Vanessa to work alongside Postmedia’s award-winning journalists to celebrate Michelle’s passion for storytelling and journalism.

Michelle Lang, an award-winning Calgary Herald journalist, lost her life in December 2009 while on assignment for Canwest News Service in Kandahar, Afghanistan. She was the first Canadian journalist killed while reporting on the war.

Ms. Hrvatin is the eighth recipient of this esteemed Fellowship which began in 2010. As part of the Fellowship, a special project is chosen by the recipient. Ms. Hrvatin has chosen to pursue the topic of Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), including how FASD patients are being diagnosed and cared for across the country.

I’m excited and honoured to be chosen as this year’s Michelle Lang fellow,” said Vanessa Hrvatin. “Michelle was passionate about journalism and always told important stories. I will work hard to do the same, guided by Michelle’s amazing example. Being able to work on a special project with the support of experienced journalists is a rare opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

The Michelle Lang Fellowship in Journalism is a national Fellowship awarded annually to a recent Canadian graduate, from any discipline, for the chance to apply his or her passion for writing and interest in current events. This fellowship includes a salary for the year, plus funding for a special project, as chosen by the fellow, on a topic of social significance inspired by Michelle’s own portfolio of work. Funding for the Fellowship is provided by the Calgary Herald and Postmedia Network, as well as the Michelle Lang Trust, with the Fellow’s special project funded exclusively by the Michelle Lang Trust.

About Michelle Lang

Michelle Lang was the Calgary Herald‘s health reporter, a beat that earned her a prestigious National Newspaper Award for her work covering Alberta’s health care system. The Vancouver-born reporter was embedded in Afghanistan when she was killed along with four Canadian soldiers. On December 30, 2009, she ventured out with a provincial reconstruction team to chronicle their efforts working with ordinary Afghans to repair their war-torn homes when the armoured vehicle she was in was hit by a roadside bomb.