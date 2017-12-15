Alberta filmmaker, Aaron James Sorensen’s new film, Get Naked! won the Audience Choice Award this week at the Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles. The feature was shot in Calgary and Bakersfield, California, and features Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, Inherent Vice) as well as the acting debut of country music superstar Corb Lund. Sorensen’s debut film, Hank Williams First Nation, opened at the American Film Institute’s AFI fest in 2005 and went on to win multiple awards and become one of the top Canadian box office films of that year. Get Naked! is Sorensen’s fourth feature.

Like most of Sorensen’s work, Get Naked! features music prominently; this time with original compositions from Corb Lund, as well as several contemporary Bakersfield artists, and Los Angeles indie band, The Sheriffs of Schroedingham.

Get Naked! Satirical Comedy:

In a world where nudity has been outlawed for three generations a naked woman has gotten loose on the streets of Bakersfield. The Governor of California (Roberts) under extreme pressure from the President of the United States brings in his top agent to apprehend this woman and get her off the streets, for the best minds in the country all agree, if we don’t get clothes on her in the next 72 hours America as we know it will fall.

Get Naked!, also features Toronto Actress, Claudia Wit. It was produced by, Peace Country Films and Wildrose Film & Cattle Company, of Calgary. Distributed in the USA by Extra Butter Pictures.

About the Writer / Director

Aaron James Sorensen (born June 6, 1966 in Peace River, Alberta, Canada) is a musician, writer, producer, and film director. Sorensen played guitar and aspired to be a musician from a young age, and eventually studied acting—first with Keith Johnstone at the University of Calgary, and later in Los Angeles with Milton Katselas at the famed Beverly Hills Playhouse. Throughout his career he has written, produced and directed several films and a mini-series. He has also continued to move forward with his music career, fronting an alt-country band called Aaron James & the Cultivators. He currently resides in Calgary, Alberta, where he has established a film production studio called Dominion Films, and continues to perform with his band.