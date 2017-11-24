Share the post "The 2017-2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour Arrives in Alberta This December"

Banff-FestivalThe 2017-2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is now on the road, visiting over 550 locations in over 40 countries and bringing some of the favourite films from the Festival to a location near you, including stops throughout Alberta from December to January, 2018. The tour features favourite films from the 2017 Festival, including The Last Honey Hunter, Into Twin Galaxies – A Greenland Epic, The Frozen Road, Ascend, Mammoth, and so much more!

Calgary (U of C), AB

January 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 2018

Mountain Film Inc.
Tickets available at MEC Calgary
Tickets on-line at www.mountainfilm.ca
403-714-2402
info@mountainfilm.ca
Evening shows each night plus matinees on both Saturdays (20th & 27th) & Sunday (28th)

Edmonton, AB

January 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 2018

Track ‘n Trail
780-432-1707
Two shows Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Fort McMurray, AB

January 11, 12, 2018

Wood Buffalo Public Library
780-792-5138
nicole.andrews@wbrl.ca

Grande Prairie, AB

January 14, 15, 16, 2018

Wapiti Nordic Ski Club
For tickets and information contact the Revolution Place Box Office
780-538-0387

Jasper, AB

December 10, 2017

Chaba Theatre
780-852-3484

Lethbridge, AB

January 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 2018

Lethbridge Public Library
403-380-7311

Medicine Hat, AB

January 15, 16, 2018

Medicine Hat Public Library
403-502-8525
Valhalla Pure
403-487-5474
Venue: The Monarch Theatre
Tickets available at all locations

Olds, AB

January 19, 2018

Olds Municipal Library
403-556-6460
oml@prl.ab.ca

Red Deer, AB

January 10, 11, 12, 2018

Kerry Wood Nature Centre
403-346-2010
Kathryn.Huedepohl@waskasoopark.ca

