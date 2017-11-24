The 2017-2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is now on the road, visiting over 550 locations in over 40 countries and bringing some of the favourite films from the Festival to a location near you, including stops throughout Alberta from December to January, 2018. The tour features favourite films from the 2017 Festival, including The Last Honey Hunter, Into Twin Galaxies – A Greenland Epic, The Frozen Road, Ascend, Mammoth, and so much more!



Calgary (U of C), AB

January 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 2018

Tickets available at MEC Calgary

403-714-2402

Evening shows each night plus matinees on both Saturdays (20th & 27th) & Sunday (28th)

Edmonton, AB January 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 2018 Track ‘n Trail 780-432-1707 Two shows Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Grande Prairie, AB January 14, 15, 16, 2018 Wapiti Nordic Ski Club For tickets and information contact the Revolution Place Box Office 780-538-0387

Jasper, AB December 10, 2017 Chaba Theatre 780-852-3484

Lethbridge, AB January 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 2018 Lethbridge Public Library 403-380-7311