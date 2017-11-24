Share the post "The 2017-2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour Arrives in Alberta This December"
The 2017-2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is now on the road, visiting over 550 locations in over 40 countries and bringing some of the favourite films from the Festival to a location near you, including stops throughout Alberta from December to January, 2018. The tour features favourite films from the 2017 Festival, including The Last Honey Hunter, Into Twin Galaxies – A Greenland Epic, The Frozen Road, Ascend, Mammoth, and so much more!
Calgary (U of C), AB
January 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 2018
Tickets available at MEC Calgary
403-714-2402
Evening shows each night plus matinees on both Saturdays (20th & 27th) & Sunday (28th)
Edmonton, AB
January 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 2018
780-432-1707
Two shows Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Fort McMurray, AB
January 11, 12, 2018
780-792-5138
Grande Prairie, AB
January 14, 15, 16, 2018
Wapiti Nordic Ski Club
780-538-0387
Jasper, AB
December 10, 2017
Chaba Theatre
780-852-3484
Lethbridge, AB
January 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 2018
403-380-7311
Medicine Hat, AB
January 15, 16, 2018
403-502-8525
403-487-5474
Tickets available at all locations
Olds, AB
January 19, 2018
403-556-6460
Red Deer, AB
January 10, 11, 12, 2018
403-346-2010