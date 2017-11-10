The “She Who Dares” website is a creative, engaging and interactive installation highlighting the stories of 150 women, known and lost to history who have impacted Calgary during the last 150+ years. This one-of-a-kind interactive and creative installation encourages the audience to discover the impacts made by women in the Calgary community.

Audiences are invited to explore and uncover the stories of 150 incredible women from before confederation to today. The project celebrates Canada’s sesquicentennial by highlighting and celebrating women. It’s matters because many women’s impact on history came during a time where women were discouraged from stepping outside their limited roles.

The installation outlines where 150 extraordinary women fit and when they had the greatest impact on the Calgary community. The categories — Artist, Caregiver, Community Builder, Pioneer, Scientist, Teacher, Warrior, YWCA — show one of many ways to group these women, showing their connections and significant areas of impact.

Here’s but five of the 150 outstanding women that made the Calgary community a better place:

Catherine Ford – Artist

In the Over the course of her 40-year career in journalism Catherine Ford built a reputation as a thoughtful, provocative iconoclast and feminist. Starting as a reporter at the Calgary Herald in 1964 and writing at newspapers across Canada, Catherine rose to senior leadership within the Herald’s newsroom, as editorial page columnist and then Associate Editor of the paper for eight years. Her potent and eloquent journalism garnered national awards in recognition of its impact on the public discussion of key social issues.

Marion Moodie – Caregiver

Twenty-four years old when she moved to Calgary in 1891. Marion Moodie studied nursing at the Calgary General Hospital and graduated in 1906, the first fully certified nurse to graduate in the province. During WWI, Marion served as a nursing sister and then matron at the Ogden Military Hospital. In her spare time, she wrote poetry, children’s stories and articles and was passionate botanist, collecting samples of local flora for such august institutions as the Smithsonian, Harvard and McGill University.

Cindy Provost – Community Builder

For more than two decades Constable Cindy Provost has forged stronger connections between Indigenous people, the Calgary Police Service and the wider community. As an Indigenous Strategic Engagement Officer with the CPS, Cindy is a compassionate leader and a bridge between cultures, educating others on such issues as the effects of residential schools, missing and murdered women and child welfare to create mutual understanding and respect. Cindy serves on the board of the Calgary Stampede and works closely with agencies and associations to promote healing and harmony.

Kathleen Sendall – Scientist

Kathleen Sendall is both a champion and a role model for women in business and engineering. A long-time senior executive with Petro-Canada, Kathleen was the first woman to chair the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and served on a myriad of corporate and social service organization boards. In addition to serving on the E.C. Manning Awards Foundation as a Trustee and as a director and president of the Canadian Academy of Engineering, Kathleen now sits on two federal advisory councils, including one focused on promoting women’s participation on boards.

Jean Springer – Teacher

Jean Springer has loved math and science from her very earliest years in Jamaica. Immigrating to Canada after university, Jean continued her studies while raising three young children. After completing her PhD in Mathematics, Jean taught and went on to become Chair of the Department of Mathematics, Physics, and Engineering and also Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at Mount Royal College. Jean helped found and lead the Alberta Women’s Science Network, working to attract and retain women in science, technology, engineering and math professions.

Check it out for yourself at: www.ywcalgary.ca