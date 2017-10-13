Rising Abruptly by Calgary-based Gisele Villeneuve and published by the University of Alberta Press was named as the winner of the international Banff Mountain Book Competition in the fiction and poetry category. That is the third award for this well-received collection of short stories. Other awards include the Georges Bugnet Award for Fiction (Writers’ Guild of Alberta) and the Trade Fiction Award (Alberta Book Publishing Awards). The widely-praised book is also on the longlist for the Alberta Reader’s Choice Award.

The worlds they portray are at once familiar and fresh: we know them but have never quite viewed them through Villeneuve’s lens. And, “the moments”? The author delivers them: glinting shards of glass scattered throughout her fields.

—David Stevenson, 2017 Book Competition Jury

Book Review

Gisèle Villeneuve’s short stories test the elastic pull between passion and terror. For inspiration, Villeneuve turned to her personal history to examine what lures urban dwellers outdoors, to test themselves against peaks and valleys. Using the overarching metaphor of mountain climbing, she plays with form, language, and narrative to reveal our fears, our loves, our passions. Rising Abruptly is a perfect companion for anyone who likes to travel, loves a climber, or simply glories in the allure of the mountains.

The seven quirky stories in Gisèle Villeneuve’s new collection, Rising Abruptly, all have mountains at their heart. Beginning when a young woman falls in love with a gendarme, and ending with an older couple on their final climb together, these are stories about self-discovery and, especially, obsession.

Four of the stories are set in the Canadian Rockies, the author’s home mountains. One story takes place in Borneo, where a man climbs Mount Kinabalu to escape the relentless heat while he waits for his woman friend to return home. The cousins, Rachel and Jeanne, appear in two stories: the first as preteens lost in a sudden storm near their home in Montreal and the second, decades later, when Rachel travels to meet Jeanne in Nepal. Both girls lost a parent in the Himalayas decades earlier, and the linkage adds poignancy to both stories.

Villeneuve writes with an appealing sense of humor. “Onion,” one of the longer stories in the collection, explores the romance between a climber and an insomniac on a mission to make the “perfect pickled pearl” onion. When she removes a cocktail onion from her drink and sensually begins to eat it, “he couldn’t begin to imagine what she could do with a gherkin.” In this case, it’s not the climber who’s obsessed, but the pickler at home.

The author knows the vocabulary of mountains and climbing, but these are not realistic stories. Hallucinations appear at high altitudes. The prose is often fragmented, as if the characters are conserving energy for the climb. Dialogue is atypically formatted and, especially with characters from eastern Canada, sprinkled with French. The clever wordplay keeps the characters emotionally at arm’s length.

The characters’ relationship with mountains evolves throughout the stories, creating an arc that models a romantic relationship: infatuation, the conflict between independence and commitment, and the acceptance of love coupled with death. Rising Abruptly is a literary ode to climbers and the mountains that captivate them, and presents a fascinating portrait of passion for the high peaks.

Reviewed by Karen Ackland

About the Author

Gisèle Villeneuve. Montréal-born, Calgary-based Gisèle Villeneuve is a bilingual creative writer working in multiple genres. As a novelist, short story writer, playwright and scriptwriter, she delights alternating freely between French and English. Her novel, Visiting Elizabeth, is to date her most complex hybrid of Canada’s two official languages and cultures. She has lived in London, England, and has travelled five continents. When not at her desk, she can be found roaming the Canadian Rockies.