CTV Edmonton announced today that Erin Isfeld has been named co-anchor of CTV NEWS AT SIX, beginning Monday, October 23. Joining the 2017 Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Local News Anchor, Daryl McIntyre, Isfeld makes the move to the 6 p.m. anchor desk from CTV NEWS AT FIVE, where she co-anchored alongside Joel Gotlib.

We are delighted to add Erin to the CTV NEWS AT SIX team, and look forward to having our new co-anchor team uphold the standard of excellence our viewers trust and rely on,” said Heather Kim, Director, News and Public Affairs, CTV Edmonton. “Trusted, comfortable, and experienced at delivering news live on air, online, and on social media, Daryl and Erin make a fantastic team.

I’m so proud and excited to start this new chapter in my career alongside Daryl,” said Isfeld. “Our combined experience and commitment to community make us the team Edmonton can count on and trust, and I’m confident we won’t let them down.

A member of the CTV Edmonton team since 2005, Isfeld has achieved a number of notable successes, earning a Manitoba Motion Picture Industry Association Award for Best Anchor in 2003. A graduate of both the University of Winnipeg and Ryerson University in Toronto, she’s also a dedicated volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, working as an ambassador for the charity’s local “Women Build”, and a supporter of the Sunrise Rotary Club’s “Dancing for the Kids” event.

It’s the right time for Erin to join me at 6 p.m.,” said McIntyre. “We need a diversity of opinion and experience to ensure our viewers receive the best newscast possible. Her insight and newsgathering abilities make her a valuable addition to the team. Welcome, Erin!”

Erin is a small town girl originally from Manitoba. Growing up, she was an ever curious child with a passion for community and public speaking which paved the way towards a career in broadcast journalism.

Erin’s career has taken her to Calgary and Winnipeg, but in 2005, she made the move to the City of Champions and to CTV Edmonton. A graduate of both the University of Winnipeg and Ryerson University in Toronto, Erin also credits the city and people of Edmonton for teaching her so much.

Some of Erin’s proudest moments don’t necessarily come while sitting behind the anchor desk, but more so when she’s able to interact with Edmontonians. In the fall of 2010, Erin spearheaded the “CTV Giving Hope” campaign where CTV Edmonton viewers are encouraged to give blood at Canadian Blood Services during a month-long campaign. The inspiration came after Erin almost lost a dear friend who hemorrhaged following child birth. Plus, being a mom, Erin is deeply involved with several children’s organizations including Ronald McDonald House and the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

When not at work, you’ll likely find Erin on the curling ice or the ball diamond with the CTV teams or trying to get in a round of golf with her husband. That’s getting a bit tougher now with two toddlers, but she’s enjoying finding that life balance.

Daryl McIntyre has been with CFRN/CTV Edmonton since 1986 and moved behind the anchor desk of CTV NEWS AT SIX in 1989. As a longtime resident of Edmonton, McIntyre has delivered reports on the tragic Black Friday Tornado to coverage of the Oilers Stanley Cup Finals in 2006 and consistently enjoys making contributions to the community. Today, he’s a regular supporter of many charities including the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Greater Edmonton Foundation, a provider of safe and affordable housing for Edmonton’s senior population.

http://edmonton.ctvnews.ca