Gord Gillies is now with News Talk 770 (CHQR) radio in Calgary. Gillies worked at Global Calgary for 25 years and is known throughout the city as the co-anchor of Global News Hour at 6 alongside Linda Olsen. The new radio show, The Morning News with Gord Gillies, breaks down key issues facing Calgarians with engaging debate, featuring Gillies’ jovial and insightful take on daily headlines. Gillies took over from long-time morning radio host Bruce Kenyon who is retiring after 42 years in the business.

Don Stevens and Joanne Johnson, longtime XL 103 (CFXL-FM) Calgary morning show hosts, will be retiring from Don, Joanne & the Coach on December 8. December will mark the show’s 25th anniversary. The pair announced their plans during the 23rd annual Golf-A-Kid to Camp golf tournament last week, that’s raised over $3 million for Kids Cancer Care over the years. While Coach (Jamie Herbison) will remain with the show, an announcement on what shape the new morning show will take is expected in the coming months.

Jason Roberts joined The Bear (CFBR-FM) Edmonton on a part-time basis as the weekend host on August 14. Roberts was most recently host of the Wake Up Show with Jason & Kari on UP! 99.3 (CIUP-FM) Edmonton from 2011-15. Before that, he was the afternoon drive host and music director for EZ Rock following two years in the same position at Capital FM. According to an Airchecker Twitter post on August 1, “It took me 20 years but I have finally landed at the station I’ve always wanted to work at.”

Ryan Hobson has an expanded role with Newcap Radio as regional digital content producer for Western Canada. Since 2014, Hobson has been senior digital content producer for Newcap Radio Vancouver and stations Z95.3 (CKZZ-FM), LG104.3 (CHLG-FM) and CISL 650 (CISL-AM). He’s now responsible for leading online content and social media strategy for all of Newcap’s BC and Alberta radio stations.

Raffy Boudjikanian is leaving CBC Calgary to take on the position as a new CBC national reporter in Edmonton as of September 5. Boudjikanian has been with CBC since 2010, first in Montreal and then in a national field producer role based in Calgary, since August 2016. He succeeds Briar Stewart, who moved to the CBC Vancouver bureau in May to take the national reporting position where she files reports for CBC’s The National, CBC News Network, CBC Radio World Report, and World at Six.

Alyssa Petryshyn joins Jamie Worthington as the new co-host of the BIG Breakfast Show on BIG105 (CHUB-FM) Red Deer as of September 5. Petryshyn has been an on-air personality with Newcap Radio’s Alberta stations since 2015, including morning host at 910 CFCW, afternoon drive host at K-Rock 101.9, (CKKY-FM) Wainwright and (CKDQ-AM) Drumheller. She graduated from NAIT’s Radio and Television program in 2015. “I was born and raised in Alberta, and even as a kid, I couldn’t stop talking. I grew up singing and acting in festivals and school plays and it wasn’t until after I graduated that I had the chance to step foot into a radio station. I fell in love, went to NAIT and here we are a couple years later! Red Deer’s a city I’ve wanted to be in for a long time so it feels like a dream come true to wake you up every morning.”

Jay Stone is the new program director at up! 99.3 (CIUP-FM) Edmonton. Jay started in radio as the Afternoon Drive host on 98.9 Jet FM in Courtenay, BC. He moved to Rawlco in 2008 as the evening host on Z99 before moving to Kelowna to help launch 103.9 The Juice as Music Director and PM Drive host. In 2009, he moved back to Regina, to become the Program Director of Z99 and in January 2012, took on his current role as Program Director of 980 CJME. His last day in Regina was September 8th.

Carole Anne Devaney returned to the anchor desk alongside Gord Steinke on September 5 on Global Edmonton after her maternity leave following the birth of her second daughter.

A slew of changes at Harvard Broadcasting’s X929 (CFEX-FM) in Calgary. Andrew Beckler and Seanna Jefferson moved from afternoons into the morning slot vacated by Tyler & Lynch (Tyler Middleton and Chris Lynch) who are off to Pattison’s 102.7 The Peak (CKPK-FM) in Vancouver. Current X929 evening host Marc Michaels now co-hosts afternoons with Katlynn Millions who arrives from Rawlco’s Rock 102 (CJDJ-FM) Saskatoon. Current Midday host Matt Berry moves off air as MD and makes way for Angela Valiant crossing town from Bell’s Virgin Radio Calgary. Graham Mosimann has been promoted from swing to evenings. Andy Berridge will swing into Mosimann’s position from Bell Media’s C100 (CIOO-FM) Halifax. The X929 changes took place in July.

Jim Haskins is Global Edmonton’s new News Director and Station Manager. Replacing Tim Spelliscy who retired last month after 42 years in news. Spelliscy began his career in 1975 at CFGP-FM Grande Prairie, later working at CJME-AM Regina before a stint at CFRN-TV Edmonton. In 1979, he joined ITV, now Global Edmonton, as a reporter and served as the host of Oilers on ITV hockey telecasts in the 1980s. Spelliscy went on to become news director, vice-president and general manager, leading the station under five different owners. Haskins joins the Edmonton team from Global News Halifax where he worked as a News Director and Station Manager for the last five years.

Toby Johnston took over afternoon drive at The Bear (CFBR-FM) Edmonton. Johnston returns to his home province of Alberta after holding down afternoons at Virgin Radio Winnipeg (CKMM-FM), since 2013. "Winnipeg is one of the best cities I have ever lived in. Having the privilege to work with and meet some of the best people (personally and professionally) over the past 3 1/2 years has been amazing. Friendships for life. That being said, the idea of only be a short drive from Mom and Dad and being closer to family and friends I've grown up with is hard to beat. I am thrilled and humbled to announce, at the end of the month, I will be moving back Alberta, doing afternoon drive at my personal favourite station in the country. 100.3 The Bear in Edmonton." Welcome back home Toby!

My thanks to Mack Male aka mastermaq , Radio West and Broadcast Dialogue for a number of these items.