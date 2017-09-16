The Book Publishers Association of Alberta announced the winners of the 2017 Alberta Book Publishing Awards at a Gala reception at the Delta South Hotel in Edmonton on September 15. The winners represent the most outstanding work of the Alberta book publishing industry as adjudicated by experts and publishing professionals from across Canada.

At the awards gala hosted by City of Edmonton Arts & Cultural Hall of Fame inductee John Hudson the industry honoured Linda Cameron, the outgoing director of the University of Alberta Press, for her lifetime of achievements in publishing. As well the Alberta Publisher of the Year award was renamed the Mel Hurtig Publisher of the Year award to recognize the former bookseller and publisher for his role in building and advocating for a strong Canadian publishing industry.

And the winners are…

Book​ ​Design​ ​Awards

Book​ ​Design

University of Calgary Press

The Frontier of Patriotism: Alberta and the First World War

edited by Adriana Davies and Jeff Keshen

book design by Garet Markvoort

Cover​ ​Design

NeWest Press

Lost Animal Club by Kevin Couture

cover design Kate Hargreaves

Book​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year​ ​Awards

Children​ ​and​ ​Young​ ​Adult​ ​Book​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year​ ​

Edmonton and District Historical Society

The Fur Trade in the West by Phyllis Arnold

Robert​ ​Kroetsch​ ​Award​ ​for​ ​Poetry​ ​Book​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year

Frontenac House

Silent Sister: the mastectomy poems by Beth Everest

Scholarly​ ​and​ ​Academic​ ​Book​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year​ ​

University of Alberta Press

One Child Reading: My Auto-Bibliography by Margaret Mackey

Learning​ ​Book​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year​ ​

Brush Education

The Primary Care Toolkit for Anxiety and Related Disorders Quick, Practical Solutions for Assessment and Management

author Dr. Bianca Lauria-Horner

editors Lauri Seidlitz, Alison Lilian, Nicholle Carrière

Speculative​ ​Fiction​ ​Book​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year

Laksa Media Groups

Strangers Among Us: Tales of the Underdogs and Outcasts (compilation)

editors Susan Forest and Lucas Law

Trade​ ​Non​ ​Fiction​ ​Book​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year​

Historical Society of Alberta

Edmonton House Journals: Reports from the Saskatchewan District, Including the Bow River District by Ted Binnema and Gerhard J. Ens

editor David W. Leonard

Trade​ ​Fiction​ ​Book​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year

University of Alberta Press

Rising Abruptly by Gisèle Villeneuve

Special​ ​Recognition

Public Library Services Branch, Alberta Municipal Affairs

Read Alberta eBooks project

Emerging​ ​Publisher​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year

Stonehouse Publishing

Lifetime​ ​Achievement​ ​Award

Linda Cameron, Director University of Alberta Press

Mel​ ​Hurtig​ ​Publisher​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year

NeWest Press

