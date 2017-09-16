Share the post "2017 Alberta Book Publishing Awards Winners Announced on September 15, 2017"
The Book Publishers Association of Alberta announced the winners of the 2017 Alberta Book Publishing Awards at a Gala reception at the Delta South Hotel in Edmonton on September 15. The winners represent the most outstanding work of the Alberta book publishing industry as adjudicated by experts and publishing professionals from across Canada.
At the awards gala hosted by City of Edmonton Arts & Cultural Hall of Fame inductee John Hudson the industry honoured Linda Cameron, the outgoing director of the University of Alberta Press, for her lifetime of achievements in publishing. As well the Alberta Publisher of the Year award was renamed the Mel Hurtig Publisher of the Year award to recognize the former bookseller and publisher for his role in building and advocating for a strong Canadian publishing industry.
And the winners are…
Book Design Awards
Book Design
University of Calgary Press
The Frontier of Patriotism: Alberta and the First World War
edited by Adriana Davies and Jeff Keshen
book design by Garet Markvoort
Cover Design
NeWest Press
Lost Animal Club by Kevin Couture
cover design Kate Hargreaves
Book of the Year Awards
Children and Young Adult Book of the Year
Edmonton and District Historical Society
The Fur Trade in the West by Phyllis Arnold
Robert Kroetsch Award for Poetry Book of the Year
Frontenac House
Silent Sister: the mastectomy poems by Beth Everest
Scholarly and Academic Book of the Year
University of Alberta Press
One Child Reading: My Auto-Bibliography by Margaret Mackey
Learning Book of the Year
Brush Education
The Primary Care Toolkit for Anxiety and Related Disorders Quick, Practical Solutions for Assessment and Management
author Dr. Bianca Lauria-Horner
editors Lauri Seidlitz, Alison Lilian, Nicholle Carrière
Speculative Fiction Book of the Year
Laksa Media Groups
Strangers Among Us: Tales of the Underdogs and Outcasts (compilation)
editors Susan Forest and Lucas Law
Trade Non Fiction Book of the Year
Historical Society of Alberta
Edmonton House Journals: Reports from the Saskatchewan District, Including the Bow River District by Ted Binnema and Gerhard J. Ens
editor David W. Leonard
Trade Fiction Book of the Year
University of Alberta Press
Rising Abruptly by Gisèle Villeneuve
Special Recognition
Public Library Services Branch, Alberta Municipal Affairs
Read Alberta eBooks project
Emerging Publisher of the Year
Stonehouse Publishing
Lifetime Achievement Award
Linda Cameron, Director University of Alberta Press
Mel Hurtig Publisher of the Year
NeWest Press
