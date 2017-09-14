Director Joe Kicak is pleased to announce that the short dark comedy MUST KILL KARL will have its Alberta Premiere at the Edmonton International Film Festival on October 6th 2017. Funded by Bravo!Fact, directed by Joe Kicak (Frigid) and written by Karen Moore (Workin’ Moms), Must Kill Karl stars Mike Lobel (Degrassi: The Next Generation) as Karl.

Co-stars include: Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth, Rookie Blue), Sarah Power (American Gods, Killjoys), Scott Cavalheiro (Mary Kills People), Claire Stollery (Man Seeking Woman), Jamie Spilchuk (Good Witch), and Stacey McGunnigle (Ellen More or Less). Must Kill Karl is produced by Broken Compass Films (A Sunday Kind of Love).

Everyone has “that” friend – The one who shows up uninvited, drinks all your booze, and hits on your girlfriend – Who we all secretly hate and wish would just go away. One night, a group of friends decide enough is enough and there’s only one way to get rid of him for good – They MUST KILL KARL.

Must Kill Karl is an absurdist examination of a friend group that have outgrown one of their own – where Karl has gone from being a nuisance, to actually destructive to the group. The story is about how the friends reach a boiling point and come to the (abrupt) conclusion that killing him is the only solution to rid him from their lives. But at the heart of this dark story, it’s really about the enduring nature of lifelong friendship and that maybe, just maybe, we’ve all got a little Karl in us.

The film stars Mike Lobel (best known for his roles as Jay Hogart on CTV’s ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation‘ and DJ on the Family Channel sitcom ‘Really Me) as Karl. A trained musician, Mike has been a member of the indie-pop band Future Peers. Co-starring an ensemble cast, Must Kill Karl takes an unexpected turn that will take you by surprise.

Award-winning filmmaker Joe Kicak is a writer/director/producer keeping busy with his other award-winning short ‘Frigid’ on the festival circuit. Joe is currently in development with CBC Kids with a Digital Original series. His previous directing credits include the award-winning short film Distilled Love, which received the National Screen Institute’s Drama Prize. His feature film, Two Days Till Tomorrow, screened at festivals across North America and won a limited Canadian theatrical release with AMC theatres.

Karen Moore is a Toronto-based writer and producer of narrative TV and films. Karen’s currently a writer/co-producer on the hit comedy series Workin’ Moms (CBC). Her TV writing/story editing credits include What Would Sal Do? (Crave) and Rookie Blue (ABC/Shaw). Karen is in development with CBC Kids on a Digital Original series. Karen wrote/produced the 2012 BravoFACT drama, Your Place or Mine, and the award-winning drama, Frozen Marbles.

Must Kill Karl is already garnering praise, and premieres on Bravo in January 2018 and on CBC’s Canadian Reflections in February 2018.

Director Joe Kicak, lead actor Mike Lobel, and writer Karen Moore will be in attendance at the Edmonton Film Festival screening of Must Kill Karl.