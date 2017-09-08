In Edmonton, 102.3 NOW Radio rules the roost for A12+ posting a 10.9% share of hours tuned (up from 10.5%). NOW! Radio takes top spot for F25-54, delivering a 16.9% share (down from 19.0%). NOW also tops the list for M25-54 with a 13.0% share (up from 12.0%). For M18-34, Sonic leads the way posting a 15.3% (down from 15.9%). For F18-34 NOW! delivered a 19.7 (down from 21.6 %).

In Calgary, Country 105 leads the way for A12+ with a 10.6% (up from 8.9%). Country105 is popular with the ladies, taking #1 spot for F25-54 delivering a 12.0% share (up from 11.1%). For M25-54, X92.9 is #1 with a 10.6% (up from 7.9%). CJAY92 takes top spot for M18-34 delivering a 14.8% (up from 13.1%). Country105 is #1 for F18-34 posting a 14.8% share (down from 15.8%)

These reports are produced every 13 weeks and capture radio tuning habits by station from Numeris’s Portable People Meter (PPM) panel. They contain rankings of radio stations by Average Minute Audience, Average Daily Cume, and Share. Next report to be published December 6 for the August 28 to November 27, 2017 timeframe.

Thank you to David Bray and Associates of Toronto for the analysis.