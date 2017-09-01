Beginning Monday, September 4, Calgarians and Edmontonians will get a fresh approach to local news with the launch of CityNews which will air nightly at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m, 7 days a week (in place of DinnerTV in Edmonton). The news department will be run by Scott Fralik who was born and raised in Edmonton before working in the U.S. for years. Scott returned to the city in 2008 at CBC, then moved over to become managing editor at CTV before accepting this position.

Our format will be anchor-less. We’ll focus instead on the journalists who actually hit the streets to find and report the stories. It’s a format that has worked at CityNews Toronto where they’re seeing growth in the 25-54 demographic. Our news team reflects Edmonton’s highly diverse community. The more journalists working to tell Edmonton’s stories, the better the audience and the community are now served.

As part of the Rogers family there is now a huge resource for the former ‘little station that could’ with a core in Toronto, and CITYnews Edmonton will integrate Rogers SportsNet for Oilers/Esks and other sports coverage.

Rogers has the broadcast rights for NHL hockey so locals will get the full picture on all league activities through Gene Principe and Mark Spector too.

In a statement, Rogers Media adds:

To complement our local news coverage, we will work closely with our sister radio, print and digital and TV brands to bring stories of regional and national interest. This could include Sportsnet, Maclean’s our local radio stations, and reports from CityNews in other parts of the country.

CITYNEWS TV Edmonton talent include:

Randi-Marie Adams – A local resident of Edmonton and a passionate Edmonton Oilers fan. Adams comes to CityNews with a background producing and reporting on local stories for outlets CHET TV and Peace FM.

https://twitter.com/randi_marietv

Rachelle Elsiufi – Hailing from Toronto, Elsiufi began her career in journalism in Thunder Bay, Ont. where she worked as a reporter and weekend anchor for TBT News.

https://twitter.com/CityRachelle

Haweya Fadal – Originally from Toronto, Haweya has experience working in multiplatform news environments, producing and reporting on local stories for CTV News in Calgary and the Nightly News at NBC’s Washington Bureau.

https://twitter.com/Haweya_F

Carly Robinson – A graduate of the Radio & Television program at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, Robinson joins the CityNews team with a passion for journalism. With strong roots in the community, in her spare time, Carly volunteers to teach French leadership courses to high school students around the city.

https://twitter.com/CarlyDRobinson

Courtney Theriault – A familiar face to Edmontonians, Theriault is currently the host of Dinner Television and previously was a news reporter for Breakfast Television.

https://twitter.com/cspotweet

CityNews plans to expand into Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary in winter 2018.

https://www.citytv.com/edmonton

https://www.citytv.com/calgary