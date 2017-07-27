CBC News today announced a new Sunday morning talk show to be hosted by award-winning journalist Wendy Mesley. Launching in early 2018, the interactive program will focus on the intersection of media, technology and politics and be broadcast live on CBC and CBC News Network every Sunday morning, with further details to be confirmed at a later date.

In the new program, Mesley will put players from both media and politics in the spotlight as she pushes for answers and transparency, and provides critical analysis on how the newsmakers of the week are delivering their messages.The show will broadcast live from CBC in Toronto and feature a wide range of Canadian and global contributors and guests.

The days of stern journalists delivering the news is past, but that doesn’t mean journalists can’t offer intelligent, illuminating, enjoyable and accessible analysis of what’s going on in the world, according to Mesley.

The best news programs are those where if you haven’t seen it, you feel you’ve missed something -– whether that’s a new idea, through analysis, a great debate between people you may not like, but respect — and that the process be enjoyable,” Mesley said Thursday morning. We are of a generation now where people are comfortable talking like real people on television. The days of pointy heads preaching at you — if Donald Trump has taught us anything, those days are no longer appreciated. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have smart talk.

There is no one better than Wendy to lead the charge with this new Sunday show. Her deep political experience and keen instinct to unearth the hidden nuances in every story make her the perfect choice to helm this weekly destination for media criticism and political conversation from all sides,” said Jennifer McGuire, general manager and editor-in-chief, CBC News. “Canadians have so much information at their fingertips, with a constant stream across traditional and social media platforms making the need for a weekly look back at the issues and how they are shaped so crucial.

I’m thrilled,” said Mesley. “The two obsessions of my career have been politics and media – and these days they’ve become almost inseparable. This new show is a perfect fit for me.

Mesley will continue as an anchor of The National until its relaunch with a new format in October, after which she will serve as a contributor to the flagship news show.

Mesley began her broadcast journalism career in 1979, first with CTV’s CFCF in Montreal before moving to CBC as a legislative reporter for local news and The National, based in Quebec City. During this six-year period, she covered the first referendum on sovereignty and some of the most fascinating politicians of our times, including René Lévesque and Pierre Trudeau. In 1985, Mesley moved to Ottawa as CBC’s first female correspondent to cover the prime minister from the parliamentary press gallery for The National. During this intensely political time, Mesley reported on such stories as the battles over free trade, the GST and the constitution, and soon after became the anchor of The National on Sundays.

In 1994, Mesley helped create and hosted CBC’s award-winning news program Undercurrents, which examined the media and marketing world. Mesley currently hosts The National on Friday and Sunday evenings, and is also the host of CBC’s acclaimed documentary program The Passionate Eye. Mesley has won multiple Gemini Awards and this year won Best News Host or Interviewer at the Canadian Screen Awards. In 2006, Mesley was honoured with the John Drainie Award for her contribution to Canadian broadcasting.

