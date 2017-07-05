The Well-Endowed Podcast is a production of Edmonton Community Foundation (ECF). If you live in Edmonton, chances are you’ve been touched by the work facilitated by the support ECF provides to the city’s shakers, movers and doers. As a bridge between donors and charitable causes, ECF helps donors create endowment funds that will continue giving for generations. With that kind of support, those movers and doers can do a lot!

On the Well Endowed Podcast, you will hear stories about donors, and what inspires their generosity. And you will hear about the people who use our support to build and sustain social initiatives, empower youth, strengthen arts and culture, and so much more.

Edmonton is full of passionate people dedicated to building a vibrant community. The Well Endowed Podcast explores the impact that these municipal champions are having on our city.

The Podcast Production Team

Elizabeth Bonkink

Elizabeth Bonkink is a Communications Advisor for Edmonton Community Foundation working on projects like Vital Signs since the organization began the project. Elizabeth has more than a decade working in charities and non-profits and over 20 years in marketing and communications. She is a Rotarian with the Gateway club and is a graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute. Originally from Ontario, she moved to Edmonton in 2013 and now lives in West End with her partner, Barry and her retired therapy cat, Morgan. In her spare time, Elizabeth volunteers with NASAP (North Alberta Society for Animal Protection) fostering dogs, Edmonton Valley Zoo as a public education assistant, and Dogs with Wings as a fundraising volunteer.

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a Communications Advisor for Edmonton Community Foundation. After graduating from MacEwan University’s Journalism Program in 2008, Andrew took up feature-writing for the now defunct SEE Magazine. He worked as SEE’s web and features editor, and won the Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association’s Award for Best News Story in 2010. He has also served as an editorial intern at Avenue Magazine Edmonton and co-founded Gypsy Church; a boutique publicity agency specializing in services for non-profit and arts organizations. Andrew currently sits on the board of Punctuate! Theatre and produces the award-winning podcast I Don’t Get It. Andrew started working at the ECF in 2011 where he coordinates the production of the Foundation’s quarterly magazine Legacy in Action and hosts The Well Endowed Podcast.

Lisa Pruden

Lisa Pruden is the Executive Assistant to the CEO at Edmonton Community Foundation. She is also a philosophy nerd who loves learning. She graduated from the University of Alberta with a degree in philosophy and psychology, and continues to enjoy exploring ideas. Lisa is passionate about community building. Edmonton is her hometown, and she loves how Edmontonians come together to share experiences. In her spare time, Lisa volunteers with CJSR helping to produce content for their feminist radio show Adamant Eve. She also collects hobbies like writing, crochet and felting.

About the Edmonton Community Foundation

The Edmonton Community Foundation strengthens the community by connecting donors to charities and causes that are important to them. It does this through the power of endowment funds. Thanks to the endowment funds set up by ECF’s donors, the Foundation is able to provide financial support through grants to hundreds of charities in Edmonton and further afield. In 2015 alone, ECF distributed over $21 million to charitable causes. It’s good to be well endowed!

Check it out at: www.thewellendowedpodcast.com