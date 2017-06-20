Today, the newly formed Edmonton Screen Industries Office Society (ESIO) appeared in front of City Council’s Community and Public Services Committee to formalize their grant agreement of $530,000 for two years and to update councillors on their progress. “Screen industries” includes the full range of screen-based entertainment, education and training — from mobile, television, Internet streaming and theatrical release inclusive of live action, animation and interactive video games.

I’m pleased to say that the ESIO is up and running and ready to begin its work to help lead Edmonton in becoming a national and international centre for media production excellence. We are delighted by the confidence shown in us by our municipality and will work diligently to steward an organization committed to nurturing an integrated screen industry right here in our city,” said ESIO Chair Carman McNary.

The ESIO will work closely with screen industry professionals to:

Explore innovations and the future of the industries on multiple platforms, so that Edmonton can be at the forefront of new directions in the sector.

Facilitate local content production across a variety of platforms.

Seek out markets and distribution avenues for locally produced content.

Attract projects that the Edmonton talent pool can support.

The ESIO Board of Directors, selected with input from the Screen Industries Working Group, which recommended its formation, is made up of individuals from diverse backgrounds with exceptional governance experience.

Carman R. McNary, Q.C., ICD.D. (Chair)

Carman is the Managing Partner of Dentons Canada LLP’s Edmonton office. His law practice is primarily focused on taxation and corporate law, and providing strategic advice to enterprises and their Boards. Carman is a member of the Board of private corporations, and has chaired and participated in a range of not for profit organizations, including Co-Chair of the 2017 United Way Campaign, Past Chair of the Edmonton Community Foundation, Past Chair of the Alberta Chambers of Commerce and the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chair of the Edmonton Metro Mayor’s Advisory Task Force, and Past Member of the Mayor’s Task Force on Eliminating Poverty. Carman and Averie are also active supporters of a wide range of social, health and cultural charities and not-for- profit organizations in our community.

Tony Briggs

Tony Briggs is the Executive Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and the Executive Director of the Technology Commercialization Centre, at the Alberta School of Business. He co-founded the Entrepreneurship@UAlberta and eHUB initiatives, is a founding board member of the Venture Mentoring Service and co-authored the University of Alberta Impact Report. Born in Edmonton, Tony worked at Harvard Medical School, and consulted for leading innovators like Dow Agrosciences and DuPont. Tony received a doctorate in business administration from Boston University, an MS in management (MIT Sloan), an MBA in finance (UBC) and a BSc Hons. (University of Alberta.)

Chris Bruce, FICB, MBA, ICD.D.

Chris recently retired from his role as a Vice President at Scotiabank after a 36 year career. He is currently Treasurer of the Board of the 2001 World Athletics Foundation, and recently joined the Board of Habitat for Humanity Edmonton. His past board governance experience includes: Secretary of the Board of the Edmonton Eskimos Football Club, member of the Board of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, and of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. Chris and his wife Michelle Pollard share 5 children and 5 granddaughters who all live in the Edmonton area.

John McGowan, ICD.D.

John is current the President of McGowan and Associates. John has many years of experience working for municipalities, the provincial government and a non-profit advocacy and a for-profit shared services corporation. John’s board governance experience includes: Credit Union Deposit Guarantee Corporation Board Director, Metro Edmonton Working Group – panel member 2016, Auditor General of Alberta: External Advisor Panel Member, University of Alberta, School of Business: Advisory Committee for elected officials’ education. Previous experience: CICA – Public Sector Accounting Board, Attorney in Fact MUNIX Inc. (municipal self-insurance reciprocal)- Chair, EOEP Inc. (Elected Officials Education Program), Executive Committee (Municipal energy efficiency initiatives)- Director, ALARIE (multi-juridical insurance reciprocal) – Director, Energy Restructuring Task Force – Chair. John has a CPA-CMA and his governance training includes ICD.D and Queens University governance program.

Ian Murray

Since 1989 Ian has been President of Ian Murray and Company Ltd. (IMC). Ian has been involved in numerous projects in roles including project management, commercial negotiations, operational and financial restructurings, government and regulatory affairs, business planning and due diligence support. Ian has a law degree from the University of Alberta and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario. Ian’s other community involvement has included being the former President of the North Saskatchewan River Valley Conservation Society, Vice President and Treasurer of the Environmental Law Centre, board member of the Edmonton Eskimos and he has coached kids’ baseball and basketball teams.

Scott Nye

Scott Nye is currently a member of the senior leadership team at BioWare, an award-winning game development studio based out of Edmonton. In addition to his CPA, CMA, and MBA, Scott brings over 20 years of professional experience to the Board in traditional finance & accounting positions as well as corporate strategy, business operations, marketing, and service development roles. His career has spanned a variety of sectors including interactive entertainment, telecommunication, industrial & residential construction, biotechnology, and cultural industries.

Catrin Owen

Catrin is the CEO of Edmonton-based Calder Bateman Communications. Her board governance experience includes: member of the Board of Governors of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and the Winspear Centre, Chair of the Edmonton Arts Council, Trustee of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. She is currently Past President and Director of the Citadel Theatre, public member of the Board University Relations Committee of the University of Alberta’s Board of Governors, and member of the Faculty of Graduate Studies and Research Professional Development Advisory Board.

Suzanne Polkosnik, Q.C.

Suzanne Polkosnik has been a member of the Law Society of Alberta for 24 years and is the Executive Director of the Alberta School Boards Association. Previously, she was the CEO of Legal Aid Alberta, the Associate General Counsel at EPCOR Utilities Incorporated and was in private practice at Brownlee LLP. She has significant board governance experience and has served on the Edmonton Police Commission, the Governance Committee of the Law Society of Alberta and a number of community-based boards.

Andrea Mondor

Andrea is Co-Founder of Edmonton-based BOLT Transition Inc. Her experience includes: public member and Vice Chair of the University of Alberta Senate, Chair of the University of Alberta Nomination of Chancellor Joint Committee, Member of the Alberta School of Business Advisory Council, and former director of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.

We are grateful to the transitional Screen Industries Working Group for their leadership over the last couple of years and are committed to working alongside specialists in the sector to nurture a vibrant industry ecosystem that will bring new opportunities and investment, job creation and economic growth to Edmonton,” said McNary.

The first task for the ESIO board will be to hire a CEO, establish an advisory committee structure and develop a strategic plan to lead on issues, opportunities, innovations and investment attraction.

This is an exciting sector undergoing considerable convergence, disruption and innovation. In addition to fostering economic growth in this specialized arena, we believe our role is to spearhead the effective and accountable use of the City’s investment and keep City Council apprised of our progress. This is important work, and we are honoured to be playing our part in doing it well,” concluded McNary.

All inquiries about the ESIO should be directed to the Chair:

Carman R. McNary, Q.C.

1 780 423 7236

carman.mcnary@dentons.com