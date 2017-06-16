On June 26, the 30th Annual Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Awards will celebrate excellence in professional theatre in Edmonton. The Sterling Awards were created in 1987 to enhance the profile of live professional theatre and bring about a greater awareness of the performing arts in Edmonton. This year, there are a total of 113 nominations in 24 categories, with nods such as Outstanding Fringe Performance by an Actor, Outstanding Musical Director and Outstanding New Play.

The Citadel received eight nominations for its popular Gershwin musical, Crazy for You (a co-production with Theatre Calgary) including one for Andrew MacDonald-Smith as Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role, and five nominations for Peter and the Starcatcher, including Megan Koshka for Outstanding Costume Design. Theatre Network pulled in seven nods for Irma Voth, with Chris Craddock receiving a nomination for his stage adaptation of the Miriam Toews novel and Bradley Moss receiving one for Outstanding Director of that production. The Citadel scooped the most single nominations by company with 21. Theatre Network received a total of eight nominations for its work. The Edmonton Actors Theatre was also deemed impressive with eight nominations, seven of which went to its production Stupid F——Bird. The company’s artistic director, Dave Horak, was nominated for Outstanding Director for that play. Three local theatre veterans were lauded for their outstanding career achievements — Cheryl Hoover for theatre administration, Betty Hushlak for production and Maralyn Ryan for most valuable contribution to theatre in Edmonton.

Outstanding Production of a Play

Romeo & Juliet (Freewill Shakespeare Festival)

Disgraced (Citadel Theatre / Hope and Hell Theatre)

Irma Voth (Theatre Network)

Witness to a Conga (Teatro La Quindicina)

Peter and the Starcatcher (Citadel Theatre)

Timothy Ryan Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical

Crazy for You (Citadel Theatre / Theatre Calgary)

Million Dollar Quartet (Citadel Theatre)

La Cenerentola (Edmonton Opera)

Jesus Christ Superstar (Mayfield Dinner Theatre)

Ah, Romance! (Plain Jane Theatre Company)

Outstanding New Play (award to playwright)

Irma Voth by Chris Craddock (Theatre Network)

Witch Hunt at the Strand by Darrin Hagen (Workshop West Playwrights’ Theatre)

For the Love of Cynthia by Stewart Lemoine (Teatro La Quindicina)

Sister Sister by Barbara Blumenthal-Ehrlich (Northern Light Theatre)

Bust by Matthew Mackenzie (Theatre Network)

Outstanding Director

Dave Horak, Stupid F**king Bird (Edmonton Actors Theatre)

Bradley Moss, Irma Voth (Theatre Network)

James MacDonald, Peter and the Starcatcher (Citadel Theatre)

Jim Guedo, 10 out of 12 (Wild Side Productions)

Nancy McAlear, The Believers (MadFandango Theatre Collective)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Andrew MacDonald-Smith, Crazy for You (Citadel Theatre / Theatre Calgary)

Mat Simpson, Stupid F**king Bird (Edmonton Actors Theatre)

Farren Timoteo, Peter and the Starcatcher (Citadel Theatre)

Shaun Johnston, Annapurna (Shadow Theatre)

Steve Pirot, The Preacher, The Princess, and A Crow (Azimuth Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Andréa Jorawsky, Irma Voth (Theatre Network)

Stephanie Wolfe, The Search For Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (Teatro La Quindicina)

Louise Lambert, Sister Sister (Northern Light Theatre)

Gianna Vacirca, The Believers (MadFandango Theatre Collective)

Patricia Gomis, Moi, Monsieur, Moi! (L’UniThéâtre / Workshop West Playwrights’ Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Markus, Jesus Christ Superstar (Mayfield Dinner Theatre)

Sheldon Elter, Love’s Labour’s Lost (Freewill Shakespeare Festival)

Robert Benz, Stupid Fucking Bird (Edmonton Actors Theatre)

Ben Stevens, Stupid F**king Bird (Edmonton Actors Theatre)

Jesse Gervais, Romeo & Juliet (Freewill Shakespeare Festival)

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Kendra Connor, Irma Voth (Theatre Network)

Melissa Thingelstad, Stupid F**king Bird (Edmonton Actors Theatre)

Davina Stewart, Witch Hunt at the Strand (Workshop West Playwrights’ Theatre)

Louise Lambert, Romeo & Juliet (Freewill Shakespeare Festival)

Robin Craig, Sense & Sensibility (Citadel Theatre)

Outstanding Independent Production

Stupid F**king Bird (Edmonton Actors Theatre)

9 Parts of Desire (The Maggie Tree in association with Theatre of the New Heart)

10 out of 12 (Wild Side Productions)

The Believers (MadFandango Theatre Collective)

Peter Fechter: 59 Minutes (Cardiac Theatre)

Outstanding Set Design

Cory Sincennes, Crazy for You (Citadel Theatre / Theatre Calgary)

Chantel Fortin, Witness to a Conga (Teatro La Quindicina)

Megan Koshka, Irma Voth (Theatre Network)

Trevor Schmidt, Sister Sister (Northern Light Theatre)

Stephanie Bahniuk, Stupid F**king Bird (Edmonton Actors Theatre)

Outstanding Costume Design

Deanna Finnman, La Cenerentola (Edmonton Opera)

Megan Koshka, Peter and the Starcatcher (Citadel Theatre)

Leslie Frankish, Sense & Sensibility (Citadel Theatre)

Cory Sincennes, Crazy for You (Citadel Theatre / Theatre Calgary)

Leona Brausen, Cocktails at Pam’s (Teatro La Quindicina)

Outstanding Lighting Design

Kerem Çetinel, Fortune Falls (Catalyst Theatre)

Scott Peters, 10 out of 12 (Wild Side Productions)

T. Erin Gruber, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Citadel Theatre)

Daniel vanHeyst, Annapurna (Shadow Theatre)

Gerald King, Crazy for You (Citadel Theatre / Theatre Calgary)

Outstanding Multi-Media Design

Joel Adria, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Citadel Theatre)

Ian Jackson, Irma Voth (Theatre Network)

Matt Schuurman, La Raccourcie (L’UniThéâtre)

T. Erin Gruber, The Believers (MadFandango Theatre Collective)

Misha Hlebnicov & Kiidra Duhault, Peter Fechter: 59 Minutes (Cardiac Theatre)

Outstanding Score of a Play or Musical

Jason Kodie, Perception (L’UniThéâtre)

Aaron Macri, The Preacher, The Princess and A Crow (Azimuth Theatre)

Matthew Skopyk, Romeo & Juliet (Freewill Shakespeare Festival)

Allan Gilliland, Sense & Sensibility (Citadel Theatre)

Jenny Boutros & Etelka Nyilasi, 9 Parts of Desire (The Maggie Tree in association with Theatre of the New Heart)

Outstanding Musical Director

Don Horsburgh, Crazy for You (Citadel Theatre / Theatre Calgary)

Bob Foster, Million Dollar Quartet (Citadel Theatre)

Van Wilmott, Jesus Christ Superstar (Mayfield Dinner Theatre)

Erik Mortimer, Peter and the Starcatcher (Citadel Theatre)

Nicolas Samoil, Bonnie and Clyde: The Two Person, Six Gun Musical (Northern Light Theatre)

Outstanding Choreography or Fight Direction

Samantha Jeffery, Henry V (Grindstone Theatre / Malachite Theatre) -Fight Direction

Laura Krewski, Jesus Christ Superstar (Mayfield Dinner Theatre) -Choreography

Dayna Tekatch, Crazy for You (Citadel Theatre / Theatre Calgary) -Choreography

Amber Borotsik, Bone Wars (Punctuate! Theatre) -Choreography

Jonathan Purvis, Crazy for You (Citadel Theatre / Theatre Calgary) -Fight Direction

Outstanding Production for Young Audiences

Bello (Concrete Theatre / L’UniThéâtre)

Bone Wars (Punctuate! Theatre)

Hansel and Gretel (Alberta Opera)

Outstanding Artistic Achievement, Theatre for Young Audiences

Farren Timoteo, Director, Hansel and Gretel (Alberta Opera)

Deanna Finnman, Costume Design, Hansel and Gretel (Alberta Opera)

Stephanie Bahniuk, Set and Lighting Design, Hansel and Gretel (Alberta Opera)

Mieko Ouchi, Director, Bello (Concrete Theatre / L’UniThéâtre)

Vern Thiessen & Brian Dooley, Writing and Translation, Bello (Concrete Theatre / L’UniThéâtre)

Individual Achievement in Production

Chris Kavanagh, Technical Director

Angie Sotiropoulos, Props Builder

Adam Tsuyoshi Turnbull, Technical Director

Matt Currie, House Technician

Molly Pearson, Stage Manager

Outstanding Fringe Production

Scaramouche Jones (Blarney Productions)

The Fall of the House of Atreus: A Cowboy Love Song (Troglodyte Theatre)

Bat Boy: The Musical (Straight Edge Theatre / Patient Mango Theatre)

Shakespeare’s Sirens: a Burlesque Revue (Send in the Girls Burlesque)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Scona Alumni Theatre Co.)

Outstanding Fringe New Work (award to playwright)

The Fall of the House of Atreus: A Cowboy Love Song by Jessy Ardern (Troglodyte Theatre)

Trail and Error by Linda Wood Edwards (Northern Sabbatical Productions)

Prepare for the Worst! by Trevor Schmidt & Darrin Hagen (Guys in Disguise)

Shakespeare’s Sirens: a Burlesque Revue by Ellen Chorley, Morgan Smith and C.J. Rowein (Send in the Girls Burlesque)

The Unsyncables by Rebecca Ann Merkley (Dammitammy Productions)

Outstanding Fringe Director

Luc Tellier, Never Swim Alone (Blarney Productions / Cowardly Lion Productions)

Dave Horak, 70 Scenes of Halloween (Edmonton Actors Theatre)

Corben Kushneryk, The Fall of the House of Atreus: A Cowboy Love Song (Troglodyte Theatre)

Braydon Dowler-Coltman, Scaramouche Jones (Blarney Productions)

Brent Felzien and Neil LaGrandeur, Cowboy: A Cowboy Story (Accidental Humour Co.)

Outstanding Fringe Performance by an Actor

Graham Mothersill, Good with People (Trunk Theatre)

Garett Ross, The Dirty Talk (Atlas Theatre)

Chris Scott, Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Scona Alumni Theatre Co.)

Robert Benz, Scaramouche Jones (Blarney Productions)

Ben Stevens, Never Swim Alone (Blarney Productions / Cowardly Lion Productions)

Outstanding Fringe Performance by an Actress

Jenny McKillop, Airswimming (Praise Doris Productions)

Nadine Veroba, Bat Boy: The Musical (Straight Edge Theatre / Patient Mango Theatre)

Sarah Feutl, The Fall of the House of Atreus: A Cowboy Love Song (Troglodyte Theatre)

Jayce Mckenzie, Salt Water Moon (Whizgiggling Productions)

Kendra Connor, Airswimming (Praise Doris Productions)

Ellen Chorley, Trail and Error (Northern Sabbatical Productions)

Cheryl Hoover

The Margaret Mooney Award for Outstanding Achievement in Administration

The Margaret Mooney Award for Outstanding Achievement in Administration honours an administrator who has most embodied the hard work and excellence the professional theatre demands. This year’s recipient is a beacon of efficiency and warmth, whose more than three decades in professional theatre have seen her steady hand help steer countless productions through waters both turbulent and smooth, first as a dauntless stage manager, and later as incomparable production director – Cheryl Hoover.

Cheryl received her BFA in Stage Management at the University of Regina in 1984, and swiftly went on to work across the country – her career taking her from Newfoundland to BC and even as far north as Dawson City in the Yukon, and just about everywhere in between. She was resident stage manager for 3 years at the Globe in Regina, and for 7 years at the Phoenix here in Edmonton, before taking up that position at the Citadel Theatre, where she lent her boundless cheer and stalwart expertise to nine full seasons. In 2008, she became Director of Production at the Citadel, in which position she has the monumental task of overseeing and guiding a staff of one hundred employees, technicians and craftspeople as they build and run the epic multi-show seasons of the largest regional theatre in Canada.

In 2014, Cheryl received the Distinguished Alumni Award for the University of Regina’s Theatre Department, and has twice been the recipient of the Sterling Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Production. She has, for three decades, managed the world behind the scenes with accomplished grace and efficacious calm.The Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Awards Committee is delighted to honour Cheryl Hoover.

Betty Hushlak

The Ross Hill Award for Career Achievement in Production

The Ross Hill Award for Outstanding Achievement in Production honours the experts behind the scenes for a body of work exemplifying a career of distinction and accomplishment.This year’s recipient is a fabulous firecracker who brings verve to every venture to which she applies her considerable skill: we are delighted to celebrate Betty Hushlak.

Betty’s interest in the arts began when, in formative years, she fostered a growing fascination for the technical aspects of rock concerts. She took the Theatre Production program at Grant MacEwan, and followed that up by attending the University of Calgary.

She apprenticed in the 80s at the Citadel,Workshop West, Northern Light and the Phoenix, before going on to work with literally every theatre company in Edmonton – no mean feat in our many-faceted community. She has also worked across Canada – including in PEI, and several seasons with the Charlottetown Festival, and in recent years has been splitting her time between Edmonton and Calgary. She also works in corporate video, film and tv, as well as having provided her expertise to both Grant MacEwan and the University of Alberta as production advisor, and more recently has taken on roles in production and production management.

She presently works as volunteer manager for the Calgary arts and engineering festival Beakerhead, and as technical producer with the acclaimed Skirts Afire Festival, as well as gracing rehearsal rooms around the city with her organizational acumen and alacrity!

The 2017 Sterling Committee is thrilled to honour the glorious Betty Hushlak.

Maralyn Ryan

Outstanding Contribution to Theatre in Edmonton

The award for Outstanding Contribution to theatre in Edmonton is the greatest honour that we can bestow, and this year’s recipient is a ceaselessly creative Renaissance woman whose 40 years on Canadian stages have taken her across the country, acting, directing, teaching, puppeteering and utterly delighting all who cross her path – the inimitable Maralyn Ryan.

Maralyn was born and raised in Chicago, and she set the tone for her wide- ranging career early on – co-founding a theatre company, an opera company, a touring theatre company and a childrens’ theatre in Cleveland, Ohio before emigrating to Canada with her family, where she launched her career in earnest!

As an educator, Maralyn’s work is extraordinarily far-reaching. She has taught drama for Artstrek, Keyano College, Grant MacEwan University,The University of Alberta, Red Deer College and Opera Nouva. She created youth theatre programs for Northern Light Theatre, Regina’s Globe Theatre, Fort Edmonton Park, and the City of Edmonton, to name a few. While working as associate director at the Citadel Theatre with the late Robin Phillips, she was principal of the theatre school, as well as director of the International Children’s Festival and Teen Festival of the Arts. Most famously, of course, she founded the renowned St.Albert Children’s Theatre, whose hallowed halls have provided formative education for many of Edmonton’s finest performers, and for which Maralyn received a National Arts Award for Innovation. Her renowned puppetry company – Kaybridge Puppets – founded 34 years ago, has performed for Edmonton public libraries, as well as at numerous schools and festivals.

She is also an accomplished writer and director, though, naturally, many of us know her best for her remarkable and far reaching acting career – gracing the stages of theatres across the country, from New Brunswick toVictoria – and most frequently lending her unique and glorious voice to Edmonton’s own companies – The Citadel Theatre,The Phoenix, Northern Light Theatre,Workshop West, Shadow Theatre,The Mayfield, to name a few – and is the recipient of three Sterling awards for acting. She is also, of course, the matriarch of a remarkable Edmonton theatre dynasty, which continues to perpetuate the creation of diverse and remarkable art with a huge and dedicated passion. The 2017 Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Awards committee is delighted to honour Edmonton’s very own Meryl Streep – Maralyn Ryan

Elizabeth Sterling Haynes, or Mrs. Haynes as she was known to her many students, was a pioneer in the development of theatre and theatre education in Alberta, and is the perfect example of the dedication and achievement we seek to celebrate.

The 30th Annual Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Awards will take place at The Mayfield Dinner Theatre, 16615 – 109 Avenue on Monday June 26th beginning at 4:30pm for cocktails with dinner at 5:00pm and show promptly at 6:30pm.After the show we will celebrate with dancing and regaling in the Mayfield Ballrooms, where DJ Leif Ingebrigsten will be spinning the tunes!

The show will be written by Ellen Chorley, and directed by Kate Ryan and Belinda Cornish. Ariel Spanier will be production manager and Rachel Rudd will be Stage Manager.

Tickets are $65+GST, include full buffet, a spectacular show & dance, and are available by calling the Mayfield Dinner Theatre box office (780-483-4051) starting Tuesday June 6th.

See more about the Sterling Awards at: http://sterlingawards.com.