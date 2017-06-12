The Writers’ Guild of Alberta revealed the winners of the 2017 Alberta Literary Awards on June 10 at Lister Hall at the University of Alberta. More than 100 guests attended the 2017 Alberta Literary Awards Gala, part of the Writers’ Guild of Alberta’s 2017 Edmonton Conference, Juxtapositions. This celebration marked the 35th anniversary of the Alberta Literary Awards and brought together writers from across Alberta.

The 2017 Alberta Literary Awards Winners

R. Ross Annett Award for Children’s Literature

Georgia Graham (Lacombe) – Cub’s Journey Home, Red Deer Press

Georges Bugnet Award for Fiction

Gisèle Villeneuve (Calgary) – Rising Abruptly, University of Alberta Press

Wilfrid Eggleston Award for Nonfiction

Sydney Sharpe and Don Braid (Calgary) – Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Country, Dundurn Press

Gwen Pharis Ringwood Award for Drama

Vern Thiessen (Edmonton) – Of Human Bondage, Playwrights Canada Press

Stephan G. Stephansson Award for Poetry

Richard Harrison (Calgary) – On Not Losing My Father’s Ashes in the Flood, Wolsak and Wynn

James H. Gray Award for Short Nonfiction

Austen Lee (Edmonton) – “Among Cougars and Men,” Glass Buffalo

Howard O’Hagan Award for Short Story

Laurie MacFayden (Edmonton) – “Haircut,” Alberta Views

Jon Whyte Memorial Essay Award

Rona Altrows (Calgary) – “Letter of Intent”

Youth/Emerging Writing Award

Katie Bickell, “Angels in the Snow”

The WGA Golden Pen Award for Lifetime Achievement went to Candas Jane Dorsey after a long and distinguished writing and teaching career.

About Candas Jane Dorsey

Edmonton-born and based, a writer from an early age, and a freelance writer since 1980, she writes across genre boundaries: poetry, fiction (mainstream and speculative, short and long form), non-fiction and professional writing. Founding member and past publisher of The Books Collective, professional independent trade publisher 1992-2006, including past-publisher and editor-in-chief of: (1994-2003) Tesseract Books (Canadian speculative fiction) and (1992-2006) River Books (Canadian literary fiction, non-fiction and poetry). Active educator since 1983, teaching part-time in the Professional Writing program at Grant MacEwan College, as well as writing and writing-related courses, and workshops for: University of Alberta Faculty of Extension, Metro Continuing Education, and other school, college, university and continuing education venues. Congratulations Candas!

The Alberta Literary Awards were created by the Writers’ Guild of Alberta in 1982 to recognize excellence in writing by Alberta authors. This year, jurors deliberated over 250 submissions to select 24 finalists in eight categories.

The Writers’ Guild of Alberta is the largest provincial writers’ organization in Canada, and was formed in 1980 to provide a meeting ground and collective voice for the writers of the province. Our mission is to inspire, connect, support, encourage, and promote writers and writing, to safeguard the freedom to write and to read, and to advocate for the well-being of writers.

