After scouring the country for eight months, CKUA has hired Edmonton’s Marc Carnes as the non-profit station’s new chief executive officer. Carnes replaces interim director Katrina Ingram, who held the post after longtime CEO Ken Regan retired in February. His first day on the job was Monday, May 15. An arts advocate and keenly involved local citizen, Carnes previously worked as fundraising chair on the Don Iveson for Mayor campaign.

Marc has also served as the director of community relations for the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and Winspear Centre, and was board president of Fringe Theatre Adventures for six years. He’s also managed a 30-person team of volunteers for the Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo, was a faculty member at MacEwan University and was a campaign adviser for Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault’s successful election to Parliament.

Above all, Marc has an appetite for new experiences, and a passion for the arts. A proud Mount Allison University alum, He also attended an innovative Arts & Cultural Management Program through the University of Waterloo as one of 10 students chosen from across Canada. Now, he uses his unique cultural perspective, his experience in marketing, and his appreciation for the power of relationships. Marc has experienced much of Canada, having lived in Ottawa, Sackville NB, Red Deer, Toronto, and Edmonton (twice!)

I am honoured to be joining CKUA at such a special time in its history,” Carnes said in a news release. “As we celebrate 90 years of contributions to Alberta’s cultural community and look ahead to CKUA at 100, I am excited to meet the listeners, donors and friends of the station and listen to stories of how music shapes their lives.

Jesse Lipscombe joins Courtney Theriault and Bridget Ryan at Citytv’s Dinner Television in Edmonton. Among other credits, Jesse is well known locally for turning a racist encounter into the #makeitawkward movement, which was applauded by the prime minister on Twitter and written up in the Globe and Mail. The actor, activist and now show host recently starred in It’s Not My Fault and I Don’t Care Anyway. Directed by longtime Edmonton theatre wizard Chris Craddock, it went on to win the the $8,000 Edmonton Film Prize. The film was actor Alan Thicke’s penultimate role, Jason Strudwick moves on to co-host at Edmonton’s TSN 1260 drive home sports show.

Andy Michaelson passed away on May 10th in St. Albert. He began his career at 630 CHED and also worked at CJCA Edmonton before heading west to work in Vancouver and then returned to St Albert. See more about Andy Michaelson

Tara Blasco Raj, former editor of Avenue Edmonton, is now the Director of Communications, University of Alberta, Faculty of Law.

Ashley Wiebe, formerly CJDC-TV Dawson Creek anchor is now at CHAT-TV Medicine Hat as a reporter.

Vassy Kapelos, formerly at Global Edmonton, now Global’s Ottawa bureau chief has had her role expanded to include the permanent host of The West Block. She is joined by David Akin as Global News as chief political correspondent. Akin was mostly recently senior political reporter at the National Post.

Caleb Fox is starting a six-week field placement at the Sherwood Park News having just completed his third year in the Bachelor of Communication Studies program with a major in journalism. He wrote about his first steps in the journalism industry and his view of the role of journalism: Journalism is about telling the stories that wouldn’t otherwise get told. It’s about giving a voice to the voiceless. It’s about spreading ideas, creating connections and finding those moments in life we can all relate to. A good story can make people laugh, cry, shake their heads in disbelief, understand something they didn’t before, feel like part of a bigger picture, give them a sense of community, even change their minds, or take action. Everyone has a story, and a story is a powerful thing. He also wrote a farewell to his alma mater, the Centre for the Arts and Communications, also known as MacEwan’s west end or Jasper Place campus. Not only is this article a farewell by Celeb as he launches himself into his chosen career, it is a farewell to the building itself, as MacEwan University is consolidates all their campuses within their new downtown complex. As a student at the original Jasper Place campus myself, I too have fond memories of the experience while I was studying for an Art & Design diploma and then later entered the dance program. It was in this building that I first met Tommy Banks (well before he became a famous musician and a then respectable senator), PJ Perry (later to become a Juno Award winning jazz saxophonist and receive the Order of Canada), Tim Ryan (founder of their musical theatre program, father of Bridget Ryan, co-host on Dinner TV, actress. comedian), and Brian Webb (one of my modern dance instructors, later to found the Brian Webb Dance Theatre, now in its 34th year, and to receive the Queen’s Jubilee Medal in 2002). If you are an alumnus from either building at MacEwan’s Jasper Park location, you’ll enjoy reading Caleb’s farewell to the Jasper Place campus. I echo Caleb’s sentiments at the end of his article: That same level of activity will continue at the Centre for Arts and Culture when it opens in Fall 2017. After all, buildings don’t make memories — the people who live to work and play in them do.

Shauna MacKinnon has moved from hosting middays to afternoon drive on 100.5Cruz FM (CHFT-FM) Fort McMurray. Before that, she was the Weekend News Anchor and reporter at Mix 103.7 also in Fort McMurray. She's also taken over music director duties. Shauna's a big supporter of the Jayman BUILT MS Walk in Fort McMurray. Since her own MS diagnosis in January of 1998, she has been participating and fundraising for the event. Andrew Wilcox stepped away from afternoons late last year to assume the PD role for both 100.5 Cruz FM and Mix 103.7 (CFVR-FM).



Shannon Tyler is taking over middays at up! 99.3 (CIUP) Edmonton. The radio vet and former Global Mornings Edmonton host has been an advertising consultant with the station since 2014. She replaces Charlee Morgan who is semi-retiring.

Pete Potipcoe Country 93.3 (CJOK) Fort McMurray morning show host has taken over mornings at Rogers-owned sister station 97.9 ROCK(CKYX). Bradley Karp takes over the Country 93.3 morning slot. Karp was previously morning news anchor and co-host of the show in 2015/16.

Colette Derworiz, former education, health, municipal politics, social issues and environment reporter for the Calgary Herald, is now freelance writing and editing for media outlets, and public speaking at organizations and universities across North America. Co-founder of Canmore Commons, a website dedicated to informing the community about development issues in the Bow Valley, she has lived in Canmore since November 2013. Currently the journalist-in-residence at the University of Calgary’s faculty of law, she regularly writes, edits and gives talks on journalism and communications. Comings and goings in the newsroom at CTV Edmonton: In addition to losing five sports reporters, three in Calgary and two in Edmonton, CTV reporters in Alberta are on the move. Kimberly Wynn, ex of CTV MORNING LIVE in Edmonton, has moved to CTV Vancouver’s morning show as a traffic specialist. Her background also includes 630 CHED Edmonton, Global Lethbridge and Shaw TV Edmonton. Jordan Hertner replaces Wynn as the Traffic reporter. Jordan Hertner – Traffic Specialist on CTV Morning Live Though she’s from Aylmer, Ontario, Jordan often finds it easier to tell people she’s from nearby London. Jordan found her passion for TV in high school after she started doing on-air morning announcements and followed that passion by studying broadcast television and broadcast journalism at Fanshawe College in London. She spent some time at Entertainment Tonight Canada before settling in Alberta, where she got to know the province as a video journalist in Fort McMurray and Edmonton. Two months ago, Jordan joined CTV Morning Live, where she helps people plan their morning commute, and delivers entertainment news. https://twitter.com/jhertnerctv Jordan.hertner@bellmedia.ca Shanelle Kaul – Reporter/Anchor Born and raised in Toronto, Shanelle studied journalism at Ryerson University and was awarded The Ticker Clubâ€™s â€œFloyd Chalmers Prize for Excellence in Business Journalismâ€ in 2012. She began her journalism career at Global News Torontoâ€™s assignment desk in 2011, listening to police scanners and tracking breaking news. She had her first taste of the prairies when she moved to Regina in 2012 where she worked as an Anchor/Reporter for more than three years. While in Saskatchewan, Shanelle had the opportunity to cover the 2012 JUNO Awards, Grey Cup and two provincial elections. On her downtime, she is an avid runner and volunteer speaker for Passages Canada. https://twitter.com/@shanellekaulCTV Matt Woodman – Reporter/Anchor Matt Woodman joined the CTV Edmonton team in November, 2016 as a reporter and late night anchor. He began his career at CTV Atlantic in 2013, learning jobs on both sides of the camera. It didn’t take him long to find his niche sharing stories from the people in community where he grew up. In 2014 Matt began doing the weather on the weekend edition of CTV News at 6 and anchoring the 11:30 newscast. He was also a regular fill in co-host on CTV Morning Live and CTV News at 5 as well as an anchor on CTV News at 6.d Matt was born and raised in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia. He studied Journalism at the University of King’s College, where he graduated with honours. In his spare time, Matt enjoys travelling, camping, canoeing, skiing and, most of all, hockey. https://twitter.com/MattWoodmanCTV Jeremy Thompson – Anchor/Reporter Jeremy Thompson is a born and raised Edmontonian. His interest in news began after graduating from high school. He made the Dean’s list in NAIT’s Radio and Television Arts program and quickly followed his passion to Lloydminster AB/SK. Beginning his career as the city council reporter and weekend Weather Specialist for Newcap News, Jeremy worked his way to Head Anchor/Senior reporter. Over the course of two years in Canada’s Border City, Jeremy reported on tragedies, trials, and more than his fair share of fun runs perhaps most famously tracking down the notorious Tim Horton’s Goat from Saskatoon to Vermilion. In May 2016 Jeremy made the move home to Edmonton, filling in wherever needed, often telling the stories of evacuees from Fort McMurray. In August Jeremy made the transition to full time, settling into his role as a reporter during the week and as a video journalist on weekends. In his spare time Jeremy feeds a newly-developed golf addiction on local courses and enjoys playing sports with friends. https://twitter.com/JThompsonCTV Angela Jung – Multimedia Reporter Angela joined the CTV Edmonton team as a multi-media reporter. You can often find her tweeting and snapping photos at press conference, and then going live on the air moments later. Some of Angela’s most memorable stories include going undercover to investigate sex-for-rent ads on Craigslist, and covering blazing Okanagan wildfires. Shreceived her Bachelor’s degree at the University of British Columbia, where she earned a major in English Literature and minor in Sociology. She also holds a Broadcast Journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Angela grew up in Vancouver, B.C. but has worked and interned at news stations across the country, including: CTV Vancouver, CTV Vancouver Island, CTV’s W5, CHCH in Hamilton and Global Okanagan. Angela speaks five languages. When she’s not hunting for story ideas, you can find her testing out new recipes and enjoying summer festivities. https://twitter.com/AngelaJung Taylor Oseen – Reporter – CTV Red Deer Bureau Taylor reported live as the verdict was handed down in the trial of a Southern Alberta couple, found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their toddler, she was among the first on scene at a devastating fire in West Lethbridge that destroyed three homes and told the continuing story of Kevin Shipley, a teenager with Duchenne’s Disease whose biggest wish was to leave the Alberta Children’s Hospital and live at home with his family in Cardston. Taylor has a passion for helping people in every capacity, whether they’re affected by crippling health problems and the cost that comes with, those faced with the loss of their homes to a fire, or victims of crime. Her career in broadcast journalism began during her practicum at CTV Lethbridge, where she worked hard to earn a full-time position. She’s interviewed astronaut Chris Hadfield and musicians 54-40, Tyler Shaw & Kira Isabella. Taylor was born in Lethbridge but has lived in many cities across Alberta. She graduated with a diploma in Broadcast Journalism from Lethbridge College in 2014. She volunteers as an emcee for multiple non-profits in the community, including the Boys and Girls Club. She’s a proud auntie to her niece and nephew, an avid traveller, fitness enthusiast and would almost always rather be outside. https://twitter.com/CTVTaylor We’re working on compiling Alberta Media Moves for June. Let us know if we missed someone.