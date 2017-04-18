NorthwestFest announces the line-up for the 2017 festival, featuring the best in new documentary features, short films, media arts, and more. Running May 5-14, 2017 in various locations, this year’s program has something for everyone. Whether you’re curious about the worlds of America’s best session musicians, daredevils, spelling bees, scientology, or the obituary section of the New York Times, NorthwestFest has got you covered.

Highlights at this year’s fest include:

Opening night brings the highly-anticipated premiere of Victor Walk to Metro Cinema, with special guest Theoren Fleury in attendance (VIP Meet & Greet tickets available, which include a copy of Fleury’s book, Playing with Fire.) Proceeds benefit the Breaking Free Foundation, an organization that provides support and treatment for survivors of traumatic life events.

On May 6, the festival presents the Canadian Premiere of the intimate new profile, May it Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers, directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. The screening will feature a silent auction of autographed collectibles to raise funds for the Stollery Children’s Health Foundation.

Local producer Adam Scorgie (Ice Guardians) returns with Chasing Evel, directed by Jesse James Miller, premiering at Metro Cinema on May 12; and the Bell Media Best of Hot Docs Series features some of the year’s most acclaimed docs, including 78/52, combing frame-by-frame through Psycho’s famous shower scene; The Last Animals, which follows a group of conservationists in their heroic efforts to save elephants and rhinos from extinction; and 2 great Mother’s Day screenings at the RAM, including Bee Nation, following Saskatchewan students competing in the First Nations Spelling Bee.

And bringing it all home, legendary session drummer Kenny Aronoff and director Fran Strine join us for the Closing Night screening of the raucous crowd-pleaser, Hired Gun, examining the rollercoaster lives of the musicians who have played supporting roles on some of rock’s most iconic albums.

Other highlights include a Trump Triple Bill, the stellar Doc Short Series at the Matrix Hotel, and weekday LunchPods at the Needle Vinyl Tavern, hosted by Edmonton’s favourite podcast talents.

Passes, 6-Packs, and single tickets are now on sale at www.northwestfest.ca, or pick up a pass or 6-Pack in person at TIX on the Square.

For more information, interviews or press images, please contact Sai Cromwell at sai@northwestfest.ca or +1 (780) 938-5216.

About Northwest Fest

Global Visions Festival Society programs Canada’s longest-running documentary film festival. Since re-naming in 2015, NorthwestFest continues in the proud tradition of bringing the best in documentary film and media arts to Edmonton audiences.