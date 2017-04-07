The Writers’ Guild of Alberta is excited to announce the finalists for the 2017 Alberta Literary Awards. Each year, the Alberta Literary Awards recognize and celebrate the highest standards of literary excellence from Alberta authors. The award juries deliberated on more than 220 submissions to select the following 24 finalists in eight categories. Finalists represent excellence in literary work written by Alberta authors and published or created in 2016. Check out these fantastic titles!

The 2017 Alberta Literary Awards Shortlist

R. Ross Annett Award for Children’s Literature (Picture Books)

Paige Feurer (Calgary) – And Then It Rained on Malcolm, Sky Pony Press

Georgia Graham (Lacombe) – Cub’s Journey Home, Red Deer Press

Alison Hughes (Edmonton) – What Matters, Orca Book Publishers

James H. Gray Award for Short Nonfiction

Austen Lee (Edmonton) – “Among Cougars and Men,” Glass Buffalo

Omar Mouallem (Edmonton) – “Welcoming Omar Khadr,” University Affairs

Shelley Youngblut (Calgary) – “House of Cards,” The Walrus

Howard O’Hagan Award for Short Story

Laurie MacFayden (Edmonton) – “Haircut,” Alberta Views

Gisèle Villeneuve (Calgary) – “Nuit Blanche with Gendarme,” University of Alberta Press

Thomas Wharton (Edmonton) – “Bestiary,” Hingston & Olsen

Stephan G. Stephansson Award for Poetry

Nora Gould (Consort/Edmonton) – Selah, Brick Books

Helen Hajnoczky (Calgary) – Magyarázni, Coach House Books

Richard Harrison (Calgary) – On Not Losing My Father’s Ashes in the Flood, Wolsak and Wynn

Jon Whyte Memorial Essay Award

Rona Altrows (Calgary) – “Letter of Intent”

Mary Graham (Calgary) – “The Plight, and the Power, of the Stoney Nakoda”

Lee Kvern (Okotoks) – “Heavy Weight for Silence”

Gwen Pharis Ringwood Award for Drama

Ellen Close & Braden Griffiths (Calgary) – My Family & Other Endangered Species

Mieko Ouchi (Edmonton) – I Am For You

Vern Thiessen (Edmonton) – Of Human Bondage

Wilfrid Eggleston Award for Nonfiction

Marty Klinkenberg (Edmonton) – The McDavid Effect: Connor McDavid and the New Hope for Hockey, Simon & Schuster Canada

Myrna Kostash (Edmonton) – The Seven Oaks Reader, NeWest Press

Sydney Sharpe & Don Braid (Calgary) – Notley Nation, Dundurn Press

Georges Bugnet Award for Fiction

Lauralyn Chow (Calgary) – Paper Teeth, NeWest Press

Lisa J. Lawrence (Edmonton) – Rodent, Orca

Gisèle Villeneuve (Calgary) – Rising Abruptly, University of Alberta Press

Winners to be announced and awards presented in conjunction with the WGA’s annual conference: Juxtapositions on June 10 – 11, 2017. See more about the conference at: writersguild.ca/wga-annual-conference-2017.

The Alberta Literary Awards Gala takes place on June 10, 2017 in the Lister Centre at the University of Alberta in Edmonton.

Time: Cocktails and mingling at 6:30 pm, Buffet dinner at 7:15 pm

Place: Maple Leaf Room, Lister Centre, University of Alberta (11613 – 87 Avenue)

Dress Code: semiformal/festive attire

purchased at: Tickets are $75 each and can bepurchased at: writersguild.ca/2017-alberta-literary-awards-gala