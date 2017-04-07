Share the post "The Writers’ Guild of Alberta Announces the 2017 Alberta Literary Awards Shortlist"
The Writers’ Guild of Alberta is excited to announce the finalists for the 2017 Alberta Literary Awards. Each year, the Alberta Literary Awards recognize and celebrate the highest standards of literary excellence from Alberta authors. The award juries deliberated on more than 220 submissions to select the following 24 finalists in eight categories. Finalists represent excellence in literary work written by Alberta authors and published or created in 2016. Check out these fantastic titles!
The 2017 Alberta Literary Awards Shortlist
R. Ross Annett Award for Children’s Literature (Picture Books)
- Paige Feurer (Calgary) – And Then It Rained on Malcolm, Sky Pony Press
- Georgia Graham (Lacombe) – Cub’s Journey Home, Red Deer Press
- Alison Hughes (Edmonton) – What Matters, Orca Book Publishers
James H. Gray Award for Short Nonfiction
- Austen Lee (Edmonton) – “Among Cougars and Men,” Glass Buffalo
- Omar Mouallem (Edmonton) – “Welcoming Omar Khadr,” University Affairs
- Shelley Youngblut (Calgary) – “House of Cards,” The Walrus
Howard O’Hagan Award for Short Story
- Laurie MacFayden (Edmonton) – “Haircut,” Alberta Views
- Gisèle Villeneuve (Calgary) – “Nuit Blanche with Gendarme,” University of Alberta Press
- Thomas Wharton (Edmonton) – “Bestiary,” Hingston & Olsen
Stephan G. Stephansson Award for Poetry
- Nora Gould (Consort/Edmonton) – Selah, Brick Books
- Helen Hajnoczky (Calgary) – Magyarázni, Coach House Books
- Richard Harrison (Calgary) – On Not Losing My Father’s Ashes in the Flood, Wolsak and Wynn
Jon Whyte Memorial Essay Award
- Rona Altrows (Calgary) – “Letter of Intent”
- Mary Graham (Calgary) – “The Plight, and the Power, of the Stoney Nakoda”
- Lee Kvern (Okotoks) – “Heavy Weight for Silence”
Gwen Pharis Ringwood Award for Drama
- Ellen Close & Braden Griffiths (Calgary) – My Family & Other Endangered Species
- Mieko Ouchi (Edmonton) – I Am For You
- Vern Thiessen (Edmonton) – Of Human Bondage
Wilfrid Eggleston Award for Nonfiction
- Marty Klinkenberg (Edmonton) – The McDavid Effect: Connor McDavid and the New Hope for Hockey, Simon & Schuster Canada
- Myrna Kostash (Edmonton) – The Seven Oaks Reader, NeWest Press
- Sydney Sharpe & Don Braid (Calgary) – Notley Nation, Dundurn Press
Georges Bugnet Award for Fiction
- Lauralyn Chow (Calgary) – Paper Teeth, NeWest Press
- Lisa J. Lawrence (Edmonton) – Rodent, Orca
- Gisèle Villeneuve (Calgary) – Rising Abruptly, University of Alberta Press
Winners to be announced and awards presented in conjunction with the WGA’s annual conference: Juxtapositions on June 10 – 11, 2017. See more about the conference at: writersguild.ca/wga-annual-conference-2017.
The Alberta Literary Awards Gala takes place on June 10, 2017 in the Lister Centre at the University of Alberta in Edmonton.
Time: Cocktails and mingling at 6:30 pm, Buffet dinner at 7:15 pm
Place: Maple Leaf Room, Lister Centre, University of Alberta (11613 – 87 Avenue)
Dress Code: semiformal/festive attire