Ruth Kelly, president and publisher of Venture Publishing, publisher of Alberta Venture and Alberta Oil appears to be on the brink of bankruptcy according to a article posted on March 21, 2017 on Canadaland. Long delays in paying freelancers, discontinuation of health benefits and employee pay cheques drawn on her husband’s business account are reported symptoms of financial difficulties.

Bobby May, morning host at KRAZE 101-3 (CKIK-FM) Red Deer, is moving to Wild 95.3 (CKWD-FM) Calgary to take over afternoon drive later this month. He takes over from Samantha Stevens, who had been with the station since last year. She’s returning to Winnipeg.

Craig Letawsky has taken over as GM/GSM of Newcap Radio’s Red Deer and Alberta Radio Group South markets, including stations in Drumheller, Stettler, Blairmore and Brooks. Letawsky had been in sales and management at Rogers Radio since 2001 in Vancouver, Calgary, Lethbridge and Winnipeg.

Shalinda Kirby of the KJ & Kirby Show on MY96 (CFMY-FM) in Medicine Hat is headed to Winnipeg to join the morning team at Evanov’s newly-launched HOT 100.5 (CFJL-FM). Kirby had been with MY96 since 2010.

Katelyn Wilson is returning to Global TV Lethbridge as videographer. The Lethbridge College grad had been an intern at the station before joining Sunny 94 (CJUV-FM) Lacombe and Lacombe Online as a reporter/anchor.

Tracy and Joël Lamoureux are leaving Golden West Radio in Airdrie. Tracy leaves her position as a sales and marketing consultant with Golden West for the role of GM/GSM for Southeastern Ontario with Vista Radio, where she’ll oversee operations in Kemptville, Prescott, Barry’s Bay and Bancroft. Joël, who leaves morning show and programming duties at AIR 106.1 (CFIT-FM) and DiscoverAirdrie.com, will focus on his radio/music promotions business Blue Eyes Music Promotions.

X 92.9 FM in Calgary is seeking announcers for their middays and afternoon drive shows. Application deadline is April 13.

CBC Radio One is seeking a host for Alberta @ Noon based in Calgary. Application deadline is April 20.