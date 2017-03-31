Amber Schinkel has co-hosted the Global News Calgary’s Morning News since January 2014. She joined Global Calgary’s news team in December 2008 after spending two years at Global News Lethbridge and has been a jack-of-all-trades since, working as a reporter, producer, and even weather anchor on occasion. Schinkel was born in Calgary and raised on a farm north of Cochrane, Alberta. Growing up she was a 4-H member and credits the experience for sparking her interest in public speaking and writing.

After graduating from Mount Royal University’s broadcasting program, she started her career in radio at 660News in Calgary, before heading to Swift Current, Saskatchewan for a short stint as a videographer at an internet based TV station.

During her time with Global, Schinkel has covered a diverse range of stories. She was among the first reporters on the scene when a CF-18 fighter jet crashed at the Lethbridge International Air Show in 2010 and travelled to Yellowknife to cover the royal couple’s visit in 2011. She considers the 2013 southern Alberta floods as one of the most impactful events.

When not on-air, Schinkel can be found spending time at her parent’s farm and riding her horse, Wizard. She also enjoys travelling across Alberta and beyond with her husband.

https://twitter.com/AmberSchinkel

https://www.facebook.com/AmberSchinkel