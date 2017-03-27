CITL is owned by Newcap Radio and serves as an affiliate of CTV in Lloydminster, a city of 28,000 that straddles the Alberta and Saskatchewan border. The station shares studios located on the Alberta side of Lloydminster with its sister station, CKSA, an affiliate of Global TV. The station’s newscasts air at noon. 6 pm and 11:30 pm weekdays, and 6 pm on weekends. It produces two other local programs each week: The Gloves are Off (sports discussion) – Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m and Week in Review – Saturdays at 5:00 pm.

Newsroom Personalities

Stacey Commer – News Director/Noon News Anchor

Stacey is the Manager of News and Information Services for Newcap Television Lloydminster. She is the anchor of the noon television news on CITL Television and also co-hosts and does radio news on Lloyd-FM for an hour in the afternoon. Her career has taken her to Swift Current, Saskatoon, Edmonton and back to Lloydminster over the past years and she has over 20 year’s experience in radio and television broadcasting. She enjoys boxing, travel, movies and reading and also watching mixed martial arts.

Landon Eggen – Videographer

Landon began his career in the industry after graduating in 2008 from Western Academy Broadcasting College in Saskatoon. He started with Newcap Television as a Television Master Control Operator in July of that same year. Always interested in learning all aspects of Radio & Television Media, he now adds videography. He enjoys listening to different types of music and has a deep interest in most sports. He likes to follow the Toronto Blue Jays in baseball; Calgary Stampeders in Football; and the Calgary Flames of the NHL. His passion in hockey however, belongs to the Lloydminster Bobcats Junior “A” Hockey Club. On Game Days, you can usually find Landon up in the booth as their P.A. Announcer.

Gerald Lampow – Weather Reporter

Gerard Lampow grew up in Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean. He has joined Newcap by way of Calgary. His background in media over the last twenty years includes work in both radio and television as a reporter, disc jockey, radio and television presenter/producer and late night news anchor, which is his present portfolio at Newcap, as well as the weather anchor at 6pm. Gerard studied at the University of the West Indies in both Jamaica and Trinidad and graduated with a Bachelor’s with courses in International Politics, Theatre and Women’s Studies.

Bryan Lentz – Reporter/Anchor

Bryan joined Newcap in early 2017, having just completed his practicum in the newsroom. Growing up a farm boy near Fairview, Alberta, Bryan initially studied drama in Grande Prairie and Edmonton before finding his passion for news in the NAIT Television Broadcasting program. He enjoys hiking in the mountains, performing at the local theatre, playing volleyball and running tabletop RPGs.

Adam MacVicar – Late Night News Anchor/Reporter

Adam joined Newcap News in June 2016 after a year anchoring and reporting the news on the radio in Leduc. Originally from Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador, Adam moved to Calgary when he was 12 years old where he played football and rugby throughout his school years. His passion for news and journalism brought him to SAIT Polytechnic, where he graduated the Radio, Television and Broadcast News program.

Gina Martin – Weekend News Anchor/Weekday Reporter

Gina joined the Newcap team in October 2016 after starting her career as a morning news anchor and co-host in Cranbrook, BC. She grew up in the East Kootenay but has fallen in love with the Prairies and is excited to be launching her career in television in the Border City. She graduated with honors from SAIT Polytechnic in Radio, Television and Broadcast News, where she also was a Promo Announcer for the Trojans.

Gregory McCosham – Videographer

Gregory has worked on a range of promotional videos, documentaries, films, and commercials. He kicked off his film career with an intensive 3 year diploma program at Loyalist College in Belleville in Television and New Media. Following this he immediately was accepted into the well-recognized Vancouver Film School where Greg majored in Film Production. Flourishing in the intensely creative atmosphere, he decided to focus on videography as a career choice.

Lance Phillips – Sports Reporter

Lance joined Newcap TV as the team’s Sports Reporter in November, 2016. Lance grew up in Fenelon Falls, a small rural Ontario town where sports was a major part of his life. His sports broadcasting career began in 2010 when he was the play-by-play voice of Fenelon Falls Secondary School Falcons hockey and football. His love for the industry led him to the College of Sports Media in Toronto, where he was honoured to be the recipient of the Sportsnet Scholarship for Outstanding Television Achievement. Most recently Lance worked for Rogers Sportsnet and the Toronto Argonauts Football Club, two experiences that have been invaluable to his career.

Josh Ryan – Weekend Weather/Weekday Reporter

Josh is one of Newcap’s newest additions to the Newsroom. He reports throughout the week along with anchoring weather on the weekend. He grew up in Cochrane, Alberta before a series of moves across Alberta and Montana, including stops at Medicine Hat and Camrose, the latter which where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Alberta Augustana Campus in 2013. Upon graduating, he decided to pursue his dream of broadcasting and enrolled in the Radio and Television program at NAIT. In January, he came to Newcap for his practicum semester, learning all of the ins-and-outs of the newsroom cycle. This spring, Josh received his diploma from NAIT after completing his practicum in April.

Nicole Stillger – Anchor, 6pm news

Nicole joined the Newcap team in December of 2015, fresh out of her internship. A recent grad from the Radio and Television Broadcasting program at NAIT, she is very excited for her first job in the industry. Before making her way into the world of broadcasting, Nicole attended Grant MacEwan University to complete her undergrad for a prospective journey into law. The St. Albert native shares a passion for both news and sports broadcasting, but for now, has found her niche on the news side of things. Nicole is fluent in German and enjoys watching (and playing) sports, reading, movies and travelling.

