the griff Magazine is published monthly during the school year by the Students’ Association of MacEwan University. For four years, the griff published a weekly newspaper, before transitioning into a monthly magazine in 2015. Currently, they publish six magazines between September and April, and their website is updated daily throughout these months. Their aim is to provide diverse, well-researched articles written from a student perspective. Their content is hyper-local, with a focus on issues affecting the university and the greater downtown Edmonton area. They publish in-depth articles that promote well-being in the community and encourage engagement in a dialogue about the things that matter. Have a pitch for one of the editors? Feel free to call, tweet or email them anytime.

the griff Editorial Team