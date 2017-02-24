Share the post "Alberta Magazine: the griff, Published by the Students’ Association of MacEwan University"
the griff Magazine is published monthly during the school year by the Students’ Association of MacEwan University. For four years, the griff published a weekly newspaper, before transitioning into a monthly magazine in 2015. Currently, they publish six magazines between September and April, and their website is updated daily throughout these months. Their aim is to provide diverse, well-researched articles written from a student perspective. Their content is hyper-local, with a focus on issues affecting the university and the greater downtown Edmonton area. They publish in-depth articles that promote well-being in the community and encourage engagement in a dialogue about the things that matter. Have a pitch for one of the editors? Feel free to call, tweet or email them anytime.