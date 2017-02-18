The Alberta Magazine Publishers Association announced the showcase category finalists for the 2016-17 Alberta Magazine Awards. Nearly 300 pieces of work were submitted in 21 categories, and were adjudicated by more than 60 industry experts from across North America. Congratulations to the magazine publishers and vast number of contributors who pour their time, talent and creative energy into producing exceptional Alberta magazines. Award winners to be announced at a Gala in Calgary on March 16.

Alberta Story Finalists

Articles in this category showcase a distinctly Alberta subject, flavour and flair. Though subject to broad interpretation, examples include non-fiction work about Alberta’s cultural and economic scene; stories about interesting Albertans; or stories told from a distinctly Albertan perspective. Judging will emphasize writing quality, originality and impact.

Editorial Package Finalists

Entries in this category include any collection of articles on a related theme in a single issue that reflects collaboration by editors and writers. Judging will emphasize creativity, cohesion and overall impact.

Emerging Writer Finalists

This award is granted to an individual whose early work in magazines shows the highest degree of craft and promise and is open to current post-secondary students, recent grads or interns with up to three years’ professional experience.

Essay Finalists

Articles in this category include those in which a writer’s perspective is paramount. Regular columns are eligible for entry in this category. Judging will emphasize writing quality, originality, and impact.

Feature Writing: Long Finalists

Articles in this category include any fact-based work of non-fiction of more than 2,000 words. Judging will emphasize writing quality, originality, and impact.

Feature Writing: Short Finalists

Articles in this category include any fact-based work of non-fiction of 2,000 words or less. Judging will emphasize writing quality, originality and impact.

Fiction Finalists

Articles in this category include any work of fiction first published by the magazine. Judging will emphasize writing quality, originality and impact.

Poetry Finalists

Articles in this category include any work of poetry first published by the magazine. A collection of up to three poems by the same author, all published in the same issue, may also be entered in this category.

Profile Finalists

Articles in this category focus on a person or a group.

Service: Business, Education, Health and Medicine Finalists

Articles in this category include any how-to journalism, explanatory or informational piece which organizes information of a practical applicability to the reader. Topics can include health and medicine, business, finance, personal finance, technology and education.

Service: Lifestyle Finalists

Articles in this category include any how-to journalism, explanatory or informational piece which organizes information of a practical applicability to the reader. Topics can include relationships, travel, recreation, sports, music, entertainment, décor, hobbies, food (not entirely consisting of recipes), fashion, etc.

Art Direction for a Single Issue Finalists

This award is granted to art directors and their staff or freelance associates for a single magazine issue. Judging will emphasize use of of compelling imagery and graphic elements that work creatively and engagingly to support the issue’s theme.

Emerging Visual Creator Finalists

This award is granted to an individual whose early work in magazines shows the highest degree of craft and promise and is open to current post-secondary students, recent grads or interns with up to three years’ professional experience.

Feature Design Finalists

This award is granted to art directors and their staff or freelance associates for a single magazine article. Judging will emphasize use of compelling imagery and graphic elements that work creatively and engagingly to support the story narrative.

Illustration Finalists

This award is granted to the creator of the work. Judging will emphasize creative, compelling and unique illustrations. Though entries are shown in the magazine context, the accompanying text itself is not judged.

Photograph: Essay or Series Finalists

Any series of photographs from a single issue. Entries must be shown in the magazine context, though accompanying text itself is not judged. If the entry is not from an article title page, please upload the title page image as well.

Photograph: Landscape, Still Life and Architecture Finalists

This award is granted to the creator of the work. Judging will emphasize compelling and unique photos of a landscape, still life or architectural subject. Though entries are shown in the context of the article, accompanying text itself is not judged.

Cover Finalists

Judges assess entries for graphic elements and cover line content, that they reinforce each other through literal or subtextual means, as well as overall creativity.

Infographic Finalists

Entries in this category include any original creation of data visualization produced by a magazine, print or digital. Awards are granted on the basis of the clear and interesting presentation of data and the design elements.

Digital Presence Website Finalists

This category includes entries from a magazine website, website redesign or microsite. Judging will emphasize high editorial standards and effective use of the digital medium to reach and engage the intended audience; and best practices in navigation and architecture; interactivity; excellent content and outstanding design.

Achievement award recipients and the finalists for Magazine of the Year and Best New Magazine will be announced in one week.

All winners will be announced and celebrated at the Alberta Magazine Awards Gala on March 16, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency in Calgary. Celebrate exceptional magazine content with an evening of fine dining and awards. Join emcee Chris Frey as we announce the winners in 21 Showcase Awards categories, and recognize the industry contributions made by our special Achievement Award recipients.For details and to purchase tickets by March 9 (early bird deadline Feb. 23), visit conference.albertamagazines.com.