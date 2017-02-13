The Alberta Magazines Conference is an opportunity to hear industry experts from across North America share their insights, experience and expertise on the topics that matter most in the magazine publishing industry. Join AMPA, along with magazine publishing leaders and visionaries from across North America and the U.K., on March 16 and 17 at the Hyatt Regency in Calgary. Be part of the largest magazine media event in Western Canada.

2017 Highlights:

Masterclasses: Long-time senior editor of the New Yorker, John Bennet, leads a discussion on how writers and editors can work in harmony; creative director Vanessa Wyse shows you how to improve infographics; publisher of San Francisco and Silcon Valley Paul Reulbach sheds light on new ways to increase revenue streams

Alberta Magazine Awards Gala: The annual Alberta Magazine Awards program honours the best in the industry and gives the region’s magazine professionals a chance to commend the work of their colleagues. Awards will be given out in 25 categories, recognizing innovation and creativity in the industry in the past year. Finalists will be announced in early February.

Keynotes: Get an intimate look at John Bennet’s 40-year career at the New Yorker, hear how Leo Jung and his team at The California Sunday Magazine get attention in today’s world, and Innovation Media Consulting Group’s Andrew Rolf presents the highlights of the 2017-18 Innovation in Magazine Media World Report

Breakout sessions: Hear from speakers like Carey Polis of Bon Appetit on content strategy, Bridget Williams of Food52 on building commerce, Haley Overland of Chatelaine on what social media can do for magazines, Jerrid Grimm of Pressboard on mastering native content, Jason Markusoff and Colin Campbell of Maclean’s on building editorial packages and many more

Network: Don’t miss opportunities to mingle at Thursday’s moderated networking event and visit our sponsors in the trade show room on Friday.

Silent Auction: Bid on items in support of the Amber Webb-Bowermann Memorial Foundation, which provides financial assistance to emerging Western Canadian journalists and artists. Have something to donate?

Early bird deadline for savings: Thursday, Feb 23, 2017

Final deadline to register/purchase gala tickets: Thursday, March 9, 2017

See more about the conference and purchase tickets at: http://conference.albertamagazines.com